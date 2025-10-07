Türkiye plans major overhaul of traffic fines

Türkiye plans major overhaul of traffic fines

ANKARA
Türkiye plans major overhaul of traffic fines

The Turkish Grand National Assembly is set to discuss a new bill this week that significantly increases traffic fines and strengthens enforcement measures, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Yerlikaya outlined the government’s plan to reduce road deaths, citing a 10-year goal of zero fatalities. In recent years, daily traffic deaths from speeding averaged 10, while thousands required hospital care for injuries.

Under the proposed legislation, fines for traffic violations could jump from 2,270 Turkish Liras to 200,000 liras, while repeated offenses may lead to temporary or permanent license suspensions.

Speeding, red-light violations, reckless driving and mobile phone use will incur stricter penalties. Specific measures include 30- to 90-day license suspensions for exceeding speed limits in residential areas, 60-day suspensions for obstructing emergency vehicles and up to two-year license revocation for illegal street racing. School and hospital zones will have stricter enforcement.

The law also targets risky behavior among motorcyclists, wedding convoys and aggressive drivers, introducing mandatory psychotechnical evaluations for repeat offenders.

Driving under the influence of drugs will result in an immediate license cancellation.

Tampering with license plates, excessive noise from vehicles and failure to yield to priority vehicles such as ambulances will also carry heavy fines and temporary traffic bans.

Yerlikaya emphasized that stricter, deterrent rules are essential for improving road safety, noting that early emergency access can increase survival chances by 40 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

    Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

  2. British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

    British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

  3. Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

    Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

  4. Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

    Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

  5. Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries

    Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries
Recommended
Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe
Turkish schools hold Gaza-themed events

Turkish schools hold Gaza-themed events
Nearly 13 in 100 Turkish women subjected to physical violence: TÜİK

Nearly 13 in 100 Turkish women subjected to physical violence: TÜİK
Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band

Prosecutors seek up to 1 year in prison for members of popular girl band
Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub

Alanya emerges as Türkiye’s tropical fruit hub
Turkish firm Roketsan’s new hypersonic missile provides significant deterrence

Turkish firm Roketsan’s new hypersonic missile provides significant deterrence
14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul

14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul
WORLD US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior delegates from the United States and Türkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
ECONOMY Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine is intensifying strikes on Russian refineries and oil infrastructure, with more than 30 attacks since early August, aimed at weakening Moscow's ability to finance war against its neighbour.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿