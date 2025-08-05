Türkiye on track to become water-poor nation by 2030, experts warn

Türkiye on track to become water-poor nation by 2030, experts warn

ISTANBUL
Türkiye on track to become water-poor nation by 2030, experts warn

Türkiye is rapidly approaching a critical water threshold and could be classified as water-poor within five years if urgent action is not taken, experts have warned.

According to the internationally recognized Falkenmark Water Stress Index, Türkiye now ranks among countries experiencing water stress.

If this trend continues, Türkiye may soon fall into the water-poor category, defined as fewer than 500–1,000 cubic meters per person per year.

Beyond what comes out of household taps, experts urge the public to consider the “invisible” water embedded in daily products, such as food, clothing and other consumer goods, which contributes significantly to overall water use.

The consequences are already visible.

Coastal tourist hubs like İzmir’s Çeşme have seen daily water cuts lasting up to 12 hours. In Ankara, reservoir levels have dropped so low that officials warn the city may have only 4–5 months of water left without rainfall.

A U.N.-supported report states that 88 percent of Türkiye’s land is at risk of desertification.

If this scenario unfolds, up to 80 percent of the country’s agricultural zones could face direct exposure to severe drought within the next decade.

Professor Dr. Mustafa Öztürk, former undersecretary at the Environment Ministry, warned that evaporation is now among the leading causes of water loss in Türkiye.

“With rising temperatures, water stored in shallow basins is rapidly lost to the atmosphere,” he warned.

To limit these losses, Öztürk recommends reshaping water storage infrastructure, deepening reservoirs and reducing surface areas to slow down evaporation.

The expert criticized the excessive use of water in private swimming pools, especially in coastal holiday regions.

“Feeding pools with fresh water must be banned. Instead, filtered seawater should be used.”

Öztürk also called for urgent reforms in public institutions, which he says are among the largest consumers of water in cities.

 

warning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

    Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

  2. Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

    Türkiye sets record in R&D spending

  3. Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

    Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

  4. One dead in wildfire in southern France

    One dead in wildfire in southern France

  5. Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president

    Nawrocki sworn in as Poland's new president
Recommended
Turkish cinemas face sharpest decline in a decade

Turkish cinemas face sharpest decline in a decade
Cappadocia moves to curb overtourism strain with sweeping new rules

Cappadocia moves to curb overtourism strain with sweeping new rules
Schools in Türkiye to open with focus on forest preservation amid wildfire fallout

Schools in Türkiye to open with focus on forest preservation amid wildfire fallout
Parliament holds 1st meeting of Terror-Free Türkiye committee

Parliament holds 1st meeting of 'Terror-Free Türkiye' committee
Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe

Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe
Türkiye reshuffles top commanders at Supreme Military Council meeting

Türkiye reshuffles top commanders at Supreme Military Council meeting
Bengisu Avcı becomes first Turkish swimmer to conquer Ocean’s Seven challenge

Bengisu Avcı becomes first Turkish swimmer to conquer Ocean’s Seven challenge
WORLD Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing

Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as saber-rattling between the United States and Russia keeps the nuclear "Doomsday Clock" close to midnight.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye’s electric car sales hit 100,000 milestone

Türkiye's electric vehicle (EV) market is booming, with fully electric car sales surpassing 100,000 units for the first time in the first seven months of 2025, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿