Türkiye on track to become water-poor nation by 2030, experts warn

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is rapidly approaching a critical water threshold and could be classified as water-poor within five years if urgent action is not taken, experts have warned.

According to the internationally recognized Falkenmark Water Stress Index, Türkiye now ranks among countries experiencing water stress.

If this trend continues, Türkiye may soon fall into the water-poor category, defined as fewer than 500–1,000 cubic meters per person per year.

Beyond what comes out of household taps, experts urge the public to consider the “invisible” water embedded in daily products, such as food, clothing and other consumer goods, which contributes significantly to overall water use.

The consequences are already visible.

Coastal tourist hubs like İzmir’s Çeşme have seen daily water cuts lasting up to 12 hours. In Ankara, reservoir levels have dropped so low that officials warn the city may have only 4–5 months of water left without rainfall.

A U.N.-supported report states that 88 percent of Türkiye’s land is at risk of desertification.

If this scenario unfolds, up to 80 percent of the country’s agricultural zones could face direct exposure to severe drought within the next decade.

Professor Dr. Mustafa Öztürk, former undersecretary at the Environment Ministry, warned that evaporation is now among the leading causes of water loss in Türkiye.

“With rising temperatures, water stored in shallow basins is rapidly lost to the atmosphere,” he warned.

To limit these losses, Öztürk recommends reshaping water storage infrastructure, deepening reservoirs and reducing surface areas to slow down evaporation.

The expert criticized the excessive use of water in private swimming pools, especially in coastal holiday regions.

“Feeding pools with fresh water must be banned. Instead, filtered seawater should be used.”

Öztürk also called for urgent reforms in public institutions, which he says are among the largest consumers of water in cities.