Türkiye OKs sending troops to Qatar for World Cup security

Türkiye OKs sending troops to Qatar for World Cup security

ANKARA
Türkiye OKs sending troops to Qatar for World Cup security

Türkiye’s parliament on Oct. 5 approved deploying Turkish soldiers to Qatar to help maintain security during next month’s World Cup.

With a show of hands, lawmakers approved a motion to send an unspecified number of troops to the Gulf country for six months. Fikri Işık, a ruling AKP legislator and former Turkish defense minister, said the deployment would involve 250 troops and a corvette-class naval vessel.

The troops would be in addition to some 3,000 riot police that Türkiye has said it would send to Qatar to reinforce security during the international soccer competition.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan requested parliamentary approval to deploy troops, explaining in the motion submitted last week that the Turkish soldiers would join other forces from the United States, France, Britain, Italy and Pakistan.

The force would be deployed against “various threats and especially terrorism” in Qatar, which expects to host more than 1 million visitors during the monthlong competition, the Turkish leader said.

Türkiye has built close ties with Qatar and established a military base there.

Lawmakers from Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party and its nationalist allies supplied the votes to pass the motion.

Earlier this year, the Interior Ministry announced that Türkiye would deploy 3,250 Turkish police officers to Qatar. They include 100 special operations police and 50 explosives experts.

WORLD French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fed official warns US growth will slow due to inflation fight

    Fed official warns US growth will slow due to inflation fight

  2. ‘Get lost’: Iran schoolgirls lead protests over Mahsa Amini death

    ‘Get lost’: Iran schoolgirls lead protests over Mahsa Amini death

  3. Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

    Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

  4. Migros to establish charging stations company

    Migros to establish charging stations company

  5. Clean energy may halve Türkiye’s fossil fuel imports by 2030: Report

    Clean energy may halve Türkiye’s fossil fuel imports by 2030: Report
Recommended
Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over ‘insulting content’

Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over ‘insulting content’
European ’community’ leaders meet in face of Russia’s war

European ’community’ leaders meet in face of Russia’s war
Ukraine grain exports reach 6.1 mln tons

Ukraine grain exports reach 6.1 mln tons
Turkish Cyprus demands military deal with UN

Turkish Cyprus demands military deal with UN
Turkish, Swedish delegations meet for discussions on extradition of terror suspects

Turkish, Swedish delegations meet for discussions on extradition of terror suspects
Public buildings to be opened in Varosha: Tatar

Public buildings to be opened in Varosha: Tatar
WORLD French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

French author Annie Ernaux was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in literature for "the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory,” the Swedish Academy said Thursday.

ECONOMY Communications sector grows 32 percent in second quarter

Communications sector grows 32 percent in second quarter

The combined net sales revenues of the communications sector increased by 32 percent from a year ago to amount to 29.2 billion Turkish Liras, according to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority’s (BTK) quarterly report.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.