Türkiye nears launch of support scheme for low income families

Türkiye nears launch of support scheme for low income families

ISTANBUL
Türkiye nears launch of support scheme for low income families

Türkiye is moving toward the introduction of a new social assistance scheme widely referred to as “citizenship income,” designed to support households with very low income, as the legal framework for the program is nearing completion.

 

The program aims to bridge the gap to a minimum standard of living by providing targeted monthly financial support to families whose household earnings fall below a specific income threshold.

 

Under the current proposal, eligibility would be based on total household income rather than individual earnings.

 

Families whose combined monthly income is less than one-third of the net minimum wage would qualify for assistance.

 

Based on the current minimum wage level, this income ceiling corresponds to 9,358 Turkish Liras ($213) per month.

 

Authorities are considering three different payment scenarios, all calculated as a percentage of the minimum wage, the private broadcaster NTV reported.

 

In the most generous option, families would receive direct cash assistance equal to 20 percent of the minimum wage, along with additional housing-related support amounting to 15 percent for expenses such as electricity, natural gas, rent, and heating and child-related assistance set at 5 percent.

 

Alternative models would reduce the cash component to either 17 percent or 15 percent of the minimum wage, with proportional adjustments to housing support, while child assistance would remain unchanged.

 

All benefits would be consolidated onto a single social support card.

 

Part of the assistance could be withdrawn in cash, while the remainder would be used through the card to purchase essential items such as food and cleaning products, often at discounted prices.

 

Applications for the program would be submitted online through Türkiye's e-Government gateway.

 

Households accepted into the program would be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure continued eligibility.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

    Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

  2. Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

    Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

  4. Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

    Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

  5. Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

    Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Recommended
Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan
Bolu mayor suspended after arrest in extortion probe

Bolu mayor suspended after arrest in extortion probe
MHP leader denounces Iran attack as trap

MHP leader denounces Iran attack as trap
Teacher’s killing in Istanbul sparks outrage, revives debate on school violence

Teacher’s killing in Istanbul sparks outrage, revives debate on school violence
Türkiye warns of fire engulfing entire region

Türkiye warns of fire engulfing entire region
Erdoğan, Rutte discuss NATO’s stance on Iran war

Erdoğan, Rutte discuss NATO’s stance on Iran war
Türkiye acts to align universities with COP31 agenda

Türkiye acts to align universities with COP31 agenda
WORLD Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for the US president's first meeting with a foreign leader since joining Israel in strikes on Iran that have dragged the Middle East into war.
ECONOMY February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿