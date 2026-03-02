Türkiye nears launch of support scheme for low income families

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is moving toward the introduction of a new social assistance scheme widely referred to as “citizenship income,” designed to support households with very low income, as the legal framework for the program is nearing completion.

The program aims to bridge the gap to a minimum standard of living by providing targeted monthly financial support to families whose household earnings fall below a specific income threshold.

Under the current proposal, eligibility would be based on total household income rather than individual earnings.

Families whose combined monthly income is less than one-third of the net minimum wage would qualify for assistance.

Based on the current minimum wage level, this income ceiling corresponds to 9,358 Turkish Liras ($213) per month.

Authorities are considering three different payment scenarios, all calculated as a percentage of the minimum wage, the private broadcaster NTV reported.

In the most generous option, families would receive direct cash assistance equal to 20 percent of the minimum wage, along with additional housing-related support amounting to 15 percent for expenses such as electricity, natural gas, rent, and heating and child-related assistance set at 5 percent.

Alternative models would reduce the cash component to either 17 percent or 15 percent of the minimum wage, with proportional adjustments to housing support, while child assistance would remain unchanged.

All benefits would be consolidated onto a single social support card.

Part of the assistance could be withdrawn in cash, while the remainder would be used through the card to purchase essential items such as food and cleaning products, often at discounted prices.

Applications for the program would be submitted online through Türkiye's e-Government gateway.

Households accepted into the program would be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure continued eligibility.