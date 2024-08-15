Türkiye nears deal to buy Eurofighter jets, minister says

ANKARA

Türkiye is nearing an agreement to purchase Eurofighter jets, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Aug. 14, expressing optimism about the negotiations.

"I think we are nearing the end," Güler told private broadcaster HaberTürk during a televised interview.

The Eurofighter is produced by a consortium that includes Germany, the U.K., Spain and Italy. However, Germany has yet to grant its consent for the sale to proceed.

"We hear that there are positive developments in Germany, and we think that hopefully it will be concluded soon," Güler added.

Türkiye's interest in acquiring Eurofighter jets has emerged as an alternative amid uncertainties surrounding the recent approval of F-16 purchases from the United States.

The finalized F-16 deal, greenlit by U.S. Congress, allows Ankara to acquire 40 new jets and upgrade 79 existing ones.

Despite the progress on the F-16 front, Turkish authorities have remained steadfast in their pursuit of Eurofighter jets, seeking to diversify the country’s defense acquisitions.

Germany's hesitation to approve the sale is reportedly tied to concerns over Türkiye's natural gas drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

The reservations trace back to decisions made by the EU Council in 2019 when sanctions were imposed on Türkiye over its exploration activities in the sea during a crisis with Greece, media reports said.

Güler also addressed the ongoing delivery of F-16 jets, stating there were no issues with the process.

"Our American friends are currently examining these positively and providing timely answers. The positive situation continues," he said.

Additionally, the minister commented on Ankara's military operations in northern Syria, arguing they have brought peace to the border region.

Türkiye has control over a large territory in northern Syria as a result of operations between 2016 and 2020.

The neighbors have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged the latter into a protracted and devastating conflict.

Recent developments suggest a possible thaw in relations between Ankara and Damascus.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has recently shown a willingness to mend ties with Türkiye. In response, Erdoğan said he might invite Assad "at any moment."

The Russian-mediated direct talks in 2022 ended without success as Damascus insisted on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory.

Earlier this week, Güler expressed Türkiye's readiness to support the adoption of a comprehensive constitution in Syria, the facilitation of free elections and the establishment of a secure environment conducive to normalization.

Only after these are achieved and border security is fully ensured will Türkiye consider coordinating a potential withdrawal from Syria, daily Hürriyet quoted him as saying.