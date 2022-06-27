Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

  • June 27 2022 12:38:00

Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

ANKARA
Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

Alamy Photo

Presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın has said Türkiye, NATO, Sweden and Finland will hold a quadruple leaders’ meeting on June 28 ahead of the NATO Summit in Madrid.

“Upon the request of the NATO Secretary-General [Jens Stoltenberg], a summit of Türkiye, NATO, Sweden and Finland will be held with the participation of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan]. This summit will be on next Tuesday before the NATO summit,” he said, speaking in a televised interview on June 26.

He and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal will pay an official visit to Brussels on June 27 for the third round of the talks as part of the decision taken during a phone call between Erdoğan and Stoltenberg, Kalın stated.

Türkiye’s participation in this summit does not mean that Ankara would step back from its position, Kalın emphasized.

“We want Sweden and Finland to take a clear and unequivocal stance against organizations such as the PKK, PYD and YPG,” he said.

The spokesperson cited his earlier meeting with the representatives of the two Nordic countries and said he conveyed the message that they give up the 200-century policy of neutrality, make a major paradigm shift and decide to join a military alliance.

“In order to achieve this harmony, you will have to make serious changes in both Sweden and Finland. The legislation will require amendments to the law and the constitution. We want you to show the same change against the PKK and its affiliated PYG, PYD and similar structures,” Kalın told his interlocutors.

This is no more difficult or impossible than any other major paradigm shift, and Finland and Sweden say they will take some steps, Kalın said.

“We noted their commitments. There’s a difference between making a commitment and taking concrete action. We want all of these recorded. We have reached a great deal of agreement, but there are a few issues that we cannot agree on. If we agree with them tomorrow, we will go to Madrid like that,” he said.

He recalled that on May 25, when Türkiye and the Nordic countries were negotiating, Swedish state television broadcast an interview with YPG-affiliated Salih Muslim. Kalın said he questioned the TV appearance and conveyed unease to his interlocutors.

“We say ‘don’t come to us with a lie just because the PKK is separate from the PYD.’ We want them to go for a paradigm shift,” he said.

The applications by Sweden and Finland to join the alliance will be discussed at the NATO Summit that will take place in Madrid on June 28 and 30. According to NATO procedures, a consensus of 30 nations is needed to give a green light to these two Nordic states.

Ankara complains that Sweden and Finland’s stances in the fight against anti-Türkiye terrorism are far from satisfactory. Although these countries have taken some steps, they are not fully addressing Ankara’s demands.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk

Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

    Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

  2. Civil servants’ salaries to be increased, says minister

    Civil servants’ salaries to be increased, says minister

  3. Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

    Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

  4. Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

    Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

  5. Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

    Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists
Recommended
Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor
US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export

US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export
Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold three-way talks

Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan to hold three-way talks
Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland

Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland
Some 530,000 people visit Varosha in two years

Some 530,000 people visit Varosha in two years
President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

WORLD More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.

ECONOMY Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets

Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets

Air traffic is booming this summer, but after European vacations are over will passenger demand hold up?

SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.