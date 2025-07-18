Türkiye nabs 153 suspected ISIL members, associates

ANKARA

Turkish security authorities have arrested 153 presumed members of the ISIL terrorist organization in nationwide raids conducted over the last two weeks, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on July 18.

The detentions took place in the western province of İzmir, the southwestern province of Muğla, the southern province of Hatay, the southeastern province of Mardin and the Black Sea province of Samsun.

"In the course of operations in 28 provinces over the past two weeks, our military police have detained 153 presumed members of the ISIL terrorist organisation,” Yerlikaya said on X.

The suspects "have provided funds to affiliated groups" and are accused of "propaganda that benefits a terrorist organisation," he said.

Yerlikaya said the police acted on information from Turkish intelligence services and cooperation from authorities abroad.

In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with ISIL who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues as well as the Iraqi Embassy.