Türkiye moves to speed up legal process in divorce cases

ISTANBUL

Authorities are working on legal reform to accelerate divorce proceedings by separating them from disputes over alimony, child custody and property division.

Divorce cases in Türkiye often take a long time due to prolonged disputes over financial and custodial issues. To address these delays, the Justice Ministry developed a proposal, which has been presented to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for final revisions.

The proposed reform, expected to be part of a broader family law package, aims to streamline divorce proceedings by allowing courts to first finalize the divorce, with contested issues like alimony, child custody and property division addressed separately.

Discussions also include potential changes to alimony rules, such as determining payments based on the duration of the marriage and providing social support payment to women after alimony ends, local media reported.