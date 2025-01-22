Türkiye mourns victims of hotel fire at Bolu ski resort

BOLU

Flags were lowered to half-mast across Türkiye on Jan. 22 as the nation united in mourning the death of 76 people in a devastating fire at a prominent ski resort in the northwestern province of Bolu.

The fire, which broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 in the restaurant section of the 12-story Grand Kartal Hotel, rapidly engulfed the structure due to its predominantly wooden construction. The cause of the inferno currently remains undetermined.

This harrowing event has sent shockwaves throughout the country, prompting an outpouring of condolences from the public, political figures and international leaders.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Türkiye has declared a day of national mourning for the lives lost in the blaze. Turkish Cyprus also declared a one-day period of mourning in solidarity with the victims.

By the morning of Jan. 22, rescue teams and firefighters re-entered the smoldering remains of the building, resuming efforts that were suspended the previous evening.

The precarious structural integrity of the largely wooden hotel demanded utmost caution during the operation. Footage from both inside and outside the premises revealed significant damage to the roof, shattered windows and charred interiors.

The basement, housing a gym and swimming pool, was entirely reduced to ashes.

Firefighters battled relentlessly for hours to extinguish the blaze, which was finally subdued after 10 grueling hours.

Türkiye’s media watchdog RTÜK lifted the broadcast ban imposed on the day of the incident, but is still urging journalists to approach the coverage with “sensitivity given the gravity of the tragedy.”

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, after visiting the hospital where the injured were receiving treatment, reported that one of the 51 survivors remained in critical condition.

“As of today, 29 of our citizens have been discharged and the treatment of 22 injured people continues in our hospitals,” said a statement by the ministry on Jan. 22, updating the situation.

Five cabinet ministers visited the site, with Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announcing late on Jan. 21 that the death toll rose from 66 to 76. He said 52 of the victims were identified so far with forensic experts working to determine the identities of the others. Most of the victims' bodies were returned to their families, he added.

The discourse surrounding the incident has largely centered on a series of glaring safety lapses. Eyewitnesses and survivors reported that the hotel lacked fundamental fire safety measures, including functioning alarms, fire extinguishers and escape staircases.

Equally alarming was the absence of any firefighting infrastructure in the Kartalkaya area, a popular tourist destination hosting numerous hotels and welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

The first fire engine, dispatched from a neighboring district, reportedly arrived 48 minutes after the blaze had erupted, further exacerbating the disaster.

On Jan. 22, authorities took two additional suspects into custody, bringing the total number of detainees to eleven, including the hotel’s owner.

Bolu's Chief Public Prosecutor, along with five other prosecutors and an expert panel, is spearheading an investigation to ascertain the fire’s cause and identify potential negligence or culpability.

The hotel’s official social media account released a statement expressing the management’s commitment to cooperating with authorities to shed light on the tragedy.

Kartalkaya is a popular ski resort in the Köroğlu mountains, some 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of Istanbul. Tragedy struck at peak season for the ski hotel, which stands at 2,000 meters above sea level and was almost full for the two-week winter break which began on Jan. 17.