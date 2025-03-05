Türkiye, Med partners to boost local tourism with 25,000 euros in grants

ANTALYA
The “Development of Resilient Tourism Ecosystems along Mediterranean Routes [DETOUR]” project, a joint effort by Türkiye, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, is dishing out 25,000 euros to 10 standout projects along Türkiye’s stunning Lycian Way.

The buzz kicked off with an “SME Information Meeting” in Antalya, hosted by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and backed by the Kumluca Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KUTSO).

Candemir Zoroğlu, the provincial tourism director, took the stage at KUTSO’s hall, laying out a vision for sustainable tourism, and said that they wish to work in cooperation with SMEs and manage the process together.

By the project’s end, those 25,000 euros in grants will fuel 10 innovative ideas — think digital upgrades, green practices and fresh business models for small businesses along the Lycian Way.

The plan is to strengthen local economies while spreading eco-friendly tourism manners.

“It’s a game-changer for the region,” Zoroğlu added, highlighting the cash as a lifeline for SMEs to thrive.

From Antalya’s rugged trails to the Mediterranean’s sun-soaked shores, launched under the EU’s COSME Program, DETOUR’s betting on sustainability to reshape tourism for the better.

Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire
WORLD Hamas says Trumps DEAD threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire

Hamas said on Thursday that Donald Trump's threats would encourage Israel to disregard the fragile ceasefire, after the U.S. president said that unless hostages are freed, the people of Gaza would be "DEAD.”
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

The Central Bank has continued the easing cycle that it started in December by delivering another 250 basis points cut only days after data showed that annual inflation declined to its lowest level in February since July 2023.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
