Türkiye marks International Women's Day with renewed call to end femicide

ISTANBUL

With numerous cities across Türkiye organizing marches and events to mark International Women’s Day on March 8, the country continues to grapple with the pressing issue of femicide amid the urgent need for stronger measures to combat gender-based violence.

Throughout the week, women's organizations have taken to the streets, bearing banners that decry femicide and implore authorities to implement more stringent protective measures. In several cities, demonstrators have honored the memory of victims by carrying their photographs and adorning their graves with flowers.

On March 8 itself, thousands of women are expected to convene for large-scale demonstrations.

At least 420 women were killed in 2024, most of them by current or former partners or other men close to them, according to the Federation of Women’s Associations of Türkiye. The We Will Stop Femicide Platform, however, reported this figure as 394.

The NGO further disclosed that as of March 6, 68 women had already fallen victim to femicide this year.

KADES, a mobile app that allows women to report threats and request police intervention, has been downloaded by 8 million women over the past seven years, further spotlighting the persisting problem.

Several cases in 2024 garnered extensive media coverage, sparking nationwide outrage.

One of the most shocking incidents involved the brutal killing of two 19-year-old women by the same perpetrator in October, prompting hundreds to gather at Istanbul’s Edirnekapı city walls, where the crime took place, to protest.

Women’s rights groups have also drawn attention to violence againstyoung girls, an issue that deeply resonated with the public in 2024- and most probably as the most debated issue.

Two cases, in particular, provoked widespread indignation: The murder of eight-year-old Narin Güran by her own family members and the death of two-year-old Sıla after abuse, which fueled discussions on the violence against both women and girls.

On March 8, members of parliament and women from various professional fields are visiting Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to pay tribute to the country’s founding leader, who spearheaded landmark reforms for women’s rights.

Another dominant theme in this year’s discourse on women’s rights has been the issue of female labor force participation and economic empowerment.

According to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6, women’s employment rate remains less than half that of men, while gender-based income disparities persist across all educational levels, favoring male employees.

"Women's labor is not only a pillar of economic development but also an essential cornerstone of justice and societal prosperity," Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Göktaş remarked at a March 6 event.

"We remain steadfast in our efforts to reinforce equal opportunity, ensure that women claim their rightful place in the workforce and render their contributions visible across all sectors," she added.