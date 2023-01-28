Türkiye marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

ANKARA
Türkiye, which embraced many Jews fleeing the Nazi atrocities during World War II, continues to be a safe haven for millions of people who have been persecuted in different parts of the world today, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“We commemorate with respect millions of Jews, Roma people, disabled persons as well as all targeted groups, who the Nazi regime and its collaborators systematically murdered,” said the statement on Jan. 27.

“We also take this occasion to honor the memories of the Turkish diplomats who saved the Jews from being sent to concentration camps,” the ministry said.

Türkiye continues to emphasize the importance of taking necessary measures to prevent the increasing danger of racism, xenophobia, anti-Islam and anti-Semitism, and with this understanding, Ankara actively takes part in and contributes to the work of international organizations in this field, particularly the “International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance,” the statement said.

In this framework, the International Institute for Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity at İstanbul University hosted this year’s commemoration ceremony on Jan. 27, 2023, it added.

“Türkiye will continue to maintain its uncompromising stance against anti-Semitism, xenophobia, racism, anti-Islam and all forms of intolerance, and is determined to contribute to international cooperation in the fight against hate-based speech and crimes,” the ministry stressed.

