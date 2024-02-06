Türkiye marks first year of devastating Feb 6 earthquakes

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is experiencing profound grief and sorrow as it commemorates the loss of 53,537 lives and contemplates the widespread destruction that befell 11 southern cities on the first anniversary of the deadliest disaster in the nation’s modern history.

A 7.7. magnitude earthquake that struck the country’s south at 4:17 a.m. while millions of people were asleep was followed by another 7.6 magnitude tremor hours later.

Thousands of homes were reduced to rubble, with the cities still having gaping holes in place of residences that toppled like houses of cards when the ground began to move with the first tremor.

In the aftermath, a frenetic race against time ensued as rescue teams, both domestic and international, endeavored to extricate survivors ensnared beneath the rubble. Reports of survivors emerging from the wreckage continued to surface, often hours or even days after the initial tremor. During an almost month-long search and rescue efforts, the entire nation also rallied to provide assistance, addressing the urgent need for shelter and sustenance in the harsh winter conditions.

Countless trucks departed from various aid hubs in cities, distributing meticulously assembled packages containing clothing, blankets, heaters and personal hygiene items to those affected.

Housing still major problem

Even though Türkiye fervently engages in commemorative events on the first anniversary of the Feb. 6 earthquakes, the nation's most devastating seismic event remains a persistent concern throughout the year.

As the disaster enters its second year, the most significant challenge for millions whose homes were demolished is still housing.

With tent cities that initially dominated the landscape largely yielding to containers, the quake survivors still grapple with persisting challenges, particularly in terms of heating and sanitation.

Concurrently, the arduous task of demolishing severely damaged structures and clearing debris persists in the 11 southern provinces, paralleled by sustained efforts in the realm of permanent housing constructions.

In Hatay, an epicenter of extensive structural damage, with an estimated one in two buildings either collapsing or sustaining severe destruction, the city strives to erase the scars of the disaster. The removal of debris from iconic structures has engendered voids within the urban fabric, inducing a disorienting sense for even Hatay residents who elected to remain, akin to navigating an unfamiliar city due to the absence of familiar landmarks.

A significant portion of earthquake survivors in Hatay reside in established container cities, where nylon covers are used to prevent leaks from rain and snow. Predominant among the persisting concerns are challenges related to heating within these containers.

Despite enduring profound tribulations, survivors endeavor to elevate their living conditions, infusing a semblance of normalcy into their daily lives.

Reşit Karaman, who tragically lost two sons and two daughters-in-law in the earthquake, articulated his attempt to mitigate grief by cultivating lettuce and onions in buckets in front of the container, finding solace in the small acts of sustenance.

Sezgin Batman, having suffered the loss of 15 relatives, tearfully recounts his unwavering commitment to the city he has called home for years.

"My brother moved to [the western province of] Muğla after the earthquake, but they couldn't adapt there and came back. Many people I know returned. They wanted to continue their struggle here by coming back."