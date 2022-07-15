Türkiye marks 6th anniversary of foiled coup

ANKARA

Türkiye is commemorating the sixth anniversary of the July 15 thwarted coup across the country with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other senior government officials attending events in Ankara and Istanbul.

The first ceremony on the Democracy and National Unity Day will be held at the July 15 Monument in Ankara as President Erdoğan will be accompanied with the families of the martyrs and veterans. They will walk from the presidency compound to the monument altogether.

Some 251 persons were martyred at the hands of the FETÖ, a terror group loyal to Fethullah Gülen who is in self-exile in the United States. FETÖ members within the Turkish Armed Forces tried to overthrow the government on July 15 by bombing the presidency, the Parliament and many other governmental institutions. The coup attempt was thwarted after tens of thousands of people hit the streets to stand against the coup plotters.

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan will attend another program at the presidential compound and then at the Parliament. He will be accompanied with Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahçeli. All will lay a wreath on the monument at the Parliament.

Later in the day, Erdoğan will go to Istanbul to attend the commemorations in that city. He will address the people at a meeting in the Saraçhane district of Istanbul where a ceremony will be held in the name of Democracy and National Unity Day.

In the meantime, the Communication Directorate will organize widespread ceremonies across the country to mark July 15 under the motto of “For the love of Türkiye.” The events will display the people’s resistance against the plotters through short movies and clips to be shown in the main squares of many cities.