Türkiye marks 6th anniversary of foiled coup

  • July 15 2022 07:00:00

Türkiye marks 6th anniversary of foiled coup

ANKARA
Türkiye marks 6th anniversary of foiled coup

Türkiye is commemorating the sixth anniversary of the July 15 thwarted coup across the country with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other senior government officials attending events in Ankara and Istanbul.

The first ceremony on the Democracy and National Unity Day will be held at the July 15 Monument in Ankara as President Erdoğan will be accompanied with the families of the martyrs and veterans. They will walk from the presidency compound to the monument altogether.

Some 251 persons were martyred at the hands of the FETÖ, a terror group loyal to Fethullah Gülen who is in self-exile in the United States. FETÖ members within the Turkish Armed Forces tried to overthrow the government on July 15 by bombing the presidency, the Parliament and many other governmental institutions. The coup attempt was thwarted after tens of thousands of people hit the streets to stand against the coup plotters.

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan will attend another program at the presidential compound and then at the Parliament. He will be accompanied with Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahçeli. All will lay a wreath on the monument at the Parliament.

Later in the day, Erdoğan will go to Istanbul to attend the commemorations in that city. He will address the people at a meeting in the Saraçhane district of Istanbul where a ceremony will be held in the name of Democracy and National Unity Day.

In the meantime, the Communication Directorate will organize widespread ceremonies across the country to mark July 15 under the motto of “For the love of Türkiye.” The events will display the people’s resistance against the plotters through short movies and clips to be shown in the main squares of many cities.

foiled, 15 July, Erdogan, celebration,

ECONOMY Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bodrum’s windmills to host tourists

    Bodrum’s windmills to host tourists

  2. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2022

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2022

  3. Industrial production continues to grow

    Industrial production continues to grow

  4. Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

    Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

  5. Cruz missile takes Rangers closer to the World Series

    Cruz missile takes Rangers closer to the World Series
Recommended
Over 1 million Germans visited Antalya in 2022

Over 1 million Germans visited Antalya in 2022
No single FETÖ member extradited by Western allies

No single FETÖ member extradited by Western allies
Urartian speaker struggles to keep language alive

Urartian speaker struggles to keep language alive
12 women murdered in last 13 days

12 women murdered in last 13 days
COVID-19 cases continue to rise: Ministry

COVID-19 cases continue to rise: Ministry
Erdoğan discusses ties with King Salman of Saudi Arabia

Erdoğan discusses ties with King Salman of Saudi Arabia
WORLD Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war in Ukraine poses the greatest threat to the global economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said yesterday as G20 ministers prepare to start talks in Indonesia.
SPORTS Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Başakşehir on July 14 after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.