Türkiye marks 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Lausanne

ANKARA

Türkiye marked the centennial anniversary of the Treaty of Lausanne on July 24, commemorating the landmark pact that officially recognized the modern Turkish state.

The treaty, signed on July 24, 1923, is hailed as the concluding agreement of World War I and played a pivotal role in establishing the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye after the successful War of Independence against the occupying forces of Britain, France, Italy and Greece.

To honor the historic occasion, nongovernmental organizations and several municipalities organized a series of events across different provinces. In the capital city of Ankara, the Çankaya Municipality collaborated with various foundations to arrange a grand celebration program, culminating in a soul-stirring choir concert.

The world-renowned state artist and conductor, Gürer Aykal, composed a special anthem dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the treaty.

Istanbul also saw numerous events and gatherings commemorating the milestone. Heybeliada, an island off Istanbul, hosted a discussion about the significance of the agreement in a local museum, while the Şişli Municipality arranged an exhibition and panel entitled "Peace Century" in honor of the treaty's centenary.

In the western city of Izmir, celebrations spanned an entire week, commencing with a youth camp on July 23 and followed by a compelling commemorative exhibition. Consisting of 40 panels, it will remain accessible to visitors until Aug. 30, allowing attendees to delve into the historical context surrounding the treaty.

The statue of Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, and İsmet İnönü, who served as the chief negotiator for Türkiye in the Treaty of Lausanne, received wreaths as a sign of respect and remembrance. At the İsmet İnönü Stage, part of the municipal city theaters, a panel was also organized to honor the legacy of the former president.

Meanwhile, the İnönü Foundation, in a move to aid researchers, publicly uploaded all documents, photographs and videos from the agreement's archives on a website. Among these historical treasures were photographs capturing the moment İnönü and the Turkish delegation affixed their signatures to the historic treaty.

The Treaty of Lausanne has left an indelible mark on Turkish history, delineating the nation's boundaries and defining the conditions under which non-Muslim minorities would coexist in the newly formed republic.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also issued a message on July 24 marking the 100th anniversary of the historical treaty, emphasizing that the nation’s will for independence was reflected in the landmark pact.

"This will, which led our War of Independence to victory despite all the poverty and impossibilities, still guides us today, illuminates our path and gives the determination to struggle in the face of difficulties,” Erdoğan said in a social media post.

“The solidarity demonstrated by our nation after the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes is the most recent and concrete example of this.”

Erdoğan emphasized that they will continue their efforts with the goal of building a stronger Türkiye, while aiming to establish peace, stability, and security in the region.