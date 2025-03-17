Türkiye mandates clear labeling for animal-derived products

ANKARA
The Trade Ministry has introduced a regulation mandating clear labeling on consumer products containing animal-derived materials.

Under the proposed amendment, items made from animal hides — such as cattle, sheep, or pig leather — must specify their source on labels, packaging, or accompanying documents.

The regulation came after the ministry’s advertising board recently fined Adidas for failing to disclose the use of pigskin leather in one of its products on its official Turkish website.

It aims to ensure consumers are fully informed about the materials used in clothing, accessories and other goods. It also seeks to prevent misleading claims regarding synthetic materials, such as labeling artificial leather as “vegan” without proper verification.

Labeling must be in Turkish, using a font size of at least 12 points and must be prominently displayed for both in-store and online sales. The rule will apply to various items — including textiles, gloves, shoes, bags, wallets, belts, watches, stationery, furniture, carpets and toys — covering product groups under the responsibility of the ministry.

According to information obtained from the ministry, the regulation is expected to have a positive impact on both consumers and the market. The ministry expects the regulation to improve transparency and encourage ethical sourcing for companies. Meanwhile, Consumers will also be able to make more informed choices when purchasing these products.

Companies will have a transition period before enforcement begins. The directive is set for publication in the Official Gazette, with no anticipated impact on supply chains or pricing.

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma
