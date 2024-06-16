Türkiye likely to cede Sinop NPP project to Russia: Official

Türkiye likely to cede Sinop NPP project to Russia: Official

SİNOP
Türkiye likely to cede Sinop NPP project to Russia: Official

Rosatom is 90 percent likely to acquire the second Turkish nuclear power plant (NPP) project in the Black Sea province of Sinop for implementation given the Russian corporation's competitive advantages, TASS quoted State Duma Committee on Energy Chair Pavel Zavalny as saying.

The Russian side wants to participate in the construction of a nuclear power plant in Sinop, Zavalny told reporters, noting that Rosatom has its own competitive advantages.

“First, it has the experience of building the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. Second, it has the best reactors in the world,” he said.

This plant will also be 100 percent localized by Russia and Türkiye, according to Zavalny, who last week paid a visit to Türkiye.

“And the most important thing - the cost. The Turkish side will make the final decision, and I think it will be made within the next year,” the Russian official said.

He also said that two blocks with two reactors each are planned to be constructed with a capacity of 1,250 MW each in Sinop.

The construction of the Akkuyu NPP is progressing in accordance with the terms specified in the contract, and the first power unit will be commissioned in 2025, he stated.

The previous working meeting at the Turkish Energy Ministry was dedicated to creating a mechanism for faster implementation of the project in order to more quickly resolve all issues, including the issue of accelerating customs procedures for the delivery of equipment and registration of personnel, he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. 22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

    22 killed in road accidents during first 3 days of Eid

  2. Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

    Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

  3. Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  4. Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

    Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

  5. Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha

    Gaza rescuers report deadly strikes amid Eid-al Adha
Recommended
Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt
EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy

EV startup Fisker files for bankruptcy
IMF downgrades Argentinas economic outlook for 2024

IMF downgrades Argentina's economic outlook for 2024
Extreme weather hits yield in fields, greenhouses

Extreme weather hits yield in fields, greenhouses
Cost of tying the knot nearly doubles as wedding season opens

Cost of tying the knot nearly doubles as wedding season opens
Carmakers produce 607,000 vehicles in five months

Carmakers produce 607,000 vehicles in five months
Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 138 percent in first quarter

Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 138 percent in first quarter
WORLD Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

Israeli intel warned of Hamas plans before October 7 attack: report

An Israeli intelligence brief prepared weeks before Hamas's Oct. 7 attack had warned military officials of the Palestinian group's preparations for an assault, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
ECONOMY Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Majority of Americans favor forgiving medical debt

Janille Williams wants to buy a house someday, but first, he has to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿