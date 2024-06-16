Türkiye likely to cede Sinop NPP project to Russia: Official

SİNOP

Rosatom is 90 percent likely to acquire the second Turkish nuclear power plant (NPP) project in the Black Sea province of Sinop for implementation given the Russian corporation's competitive advantages, TASS quoted State Duma Committee on Energy Chair Pavel Zavalny as saying.

The Russian side wants to participate in the construction of a nuclear power plant in Sinop, Zavalny told reporters, noting that Rosatom has its own competitive advantages.

“First, it has the experience of building the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. Second, it has the best reactors in the world,” he said.

This plant will also be 100 percent localized by Russia and Türkiye, according to Zavalny, who last week paid a visit to Türkiye.

“And the most important thing - the cost. The Turkish side will make the final decision, and I think it will be made within the next year,” the Russian official said.

He also said that two blocks with two reactors each are planned to be constructed with a capacity of 1,250 MW each in Sinop.

The construction of the Akkuyu NPP is progressing in accordance with the terms specified in the contract, and the first power unit will be commissioned in 2025, he stated.

The previous working meeting at the Turkish Energy Ministry was dedicated to creating a mechanism for faster implementation of the project in order to more quickly resolve all issues, including the issue of accelerating customs procedures for the delivery of equipment and registration of personnel, he said.