Türkiye launches science diplomacy in the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition

Türkiye launches science diplomacy in the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition

ANTARCTICA
Türkiye launches science diplomacy in the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition

Conducting 18 projects on Horseshoe Island as part of the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition, Turkish researchers visited science bases belonging to eight different countries on the continent, which hold important clues about the past and future of the earth.

The Turkish scientific delegation, which met with their colleagues in the science stations of Chile, Russia, Brazil, Poland, Argentina, Uruguay, Bulgaria and Ecuador, strengthened the goal of Türkiye’s permanent presence on the continent while evaluating the opportunities for joint scientific work.

Some of the data obtained during the expedition will be turned into academic publications with long-term measurements and sampling. Some studies, such as microplastic research, will be published as international academic publications in a year.

The expedition delegation worked on 18 projects with the main theme of “climate change and the differences caused by human impact on the polar regions” on Horseshoe Island, where the temporary Turkish Science Camp is located at 68 degrees south latitude.

The delegation included medical doctors from two different branches. The doctors participating in the expedition provided medical support to the expedition team both in the field and on board while conducting research projects.

A total of 19 Turkish researchers from 13 different institutions, two Ecuadorian and one Colombian researcher took part in the 34-day expedition.

The team included researchers from The Scientific and Technical Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), Turkish Naval Forces Command, General Directorate of Mapping, General Directorate of Meteorology, research institutes and universities.

The expedition coordinator Prof. Dr. Burcu Özsoy pointed out that the collection of scientific data in Antarctica is very valuable, and thanks to these studies, they want to become a consultant country in the Antarctic Treaty System.

The expedition’s leader Captain Özgün Oktar stated that this year they are working on a project that aims to treat diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s through macrolides and they investigated the presence of human-induced microplastic effects in different environments.

Diplomacy,

ARTS & LIFE Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

    Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

  2. Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over story

    Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over story

  3. FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya

    FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya

  4. Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

    Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

  5. Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

    Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis
Recommended
Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method
Many cats poisoned, some kittens brutally murdered in Istanbul

Many cats poisoned, some kittens brutally murdered in Istanbul
Many schools in a rush to retrofit amid quake panic

Many schools in a rush to retrofit amid quake panic
Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan

Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan
Election calendar starts to run

Election calendar starts to run
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member
WORLD Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis on Saturday took to the streets in protests, now in their 11th week, against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line government to overhaul the country’s legal system.

ECONOMY China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China is launching an annual recruitment of college graduates in large and midsize cities, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday, as authorities double down on efforts to meet a more ambitious job creation goal this year.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.