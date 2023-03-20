Türkiye launches science diplomacy in the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition

ANTARCTICA

Conducting 18 projects on Horseshoe Island as part of the 7th National Antarctic Science Expedition, Turkish researchers visited science bases belonging to eight different countries on the continent, which hold important clues about the past and future of the earth.

The Turkish scientific delegation, which met with their colleagues in the science stations of Chile, Russia, Brazil, Poland, Argentina, Uruguay, Bulgaria and Ecuador, strengthened the goal of Türkiye’s permanent presence on the continent while evaluating the opportunities for joint scientific work.

Some of the data obtained during the expedition will be turned into academic publications with long-term measurements and sampling. Some studies, such as microplastic research, will be published as international academic publications in a year.

The expedition delegation worked on 18 projects with the main theme of “climate change and the differences caused by human impact on the polar regions” on Horseshoe Island, where the temporary Turkish Science Camp is located at 68 degrees south latitude.

The delegation included medical doctors from two different branches. The doctors participating in the expedition provided medical support to the expedition team both in the field and on board while conducting research projects.

A total of 19 Turkish researchers from 13 different institutions, two Ecuadorian and one Colombian researcher took part in the 34-day expedition.

The team included researchers from The Scientific and Technical Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), Turkish Naval Forces Command, General Directorate of Mapping, General Directorate of Meteorology, research institutes and universities.

The expedition coordinator Prof. Dr. Burcu Özsoy pointed out that the collection of scientific data in Antarctica is very valuable, and thanks to these studies, they want to become a consultant country in the Antarctic Treaty System.

The expedition’s leader Captain Özgün Oktar stated that this year they are working on a project that aims to treat diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s through macrolides and they investigated the presence of human-induced microplastic effects in different environments.