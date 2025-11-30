Türkiye launches reporting system to strengthen protection against violence on women

ANKARA
Türkiye is preparing a new reporting system to strengthen the fight against violence against women, according to the Family and Social Services Ministry’s fifth National Action Plan on Combating Violence Against Women.

Under the project, citizens will be able to report safe areas, high-risk locations and negative experiences through a mobile application, web platform and call center.

Authorities say feedback will be evaluated by local administrations and law enforcement units and integrated into urban planning and security measures to support the “women-friendly safe city” approach.

The plan foresees the creation of a specialized structure to monitor femicide data in cooperation with the family, justice and interior ministries.

Drawing on international models such as the Femicide Observatory, the new mechanism will collect and analyze data to ensure more accurate documentation of killings of women, identify policy gaps and guide preventive measures.

Legal adjustments are also on the agenda. Regulations will be introduced to improve the effective implementation of the law for protecting women from domestic violence, with research conducted on its impact on victim protection and prevention.

A legislative analysis will examine deterrence in violence-related crimes and address perceptions of impunity.

A report will be prepared to ensure municipalities fulfill their obligation to open women’s shelters. Additionally, a website and mobile app will provide rapid access to legal and support services, while the police risk-assessment form will be updated for faster, more accurate evaluations.

The plan also includes a digital rights protection guide to safeguard women in online environments.

 

