Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

ANKARA
Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

Turkish security forces have apprehended a total of 67 terror suspects in a new round of operation “Heroes” targeting the PKK terrorist group, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

The suspects who were apprehended had been under the National Intelligence Organization’s (MİT) surveillance for approximately 10 months, as intelligence units sought to dismantle what the PKK referred to as its "military intelligence unit." MİT placed several names under surveillance in Türkiye, Iraq’s north and Syria before the operations.

Yerlikaya, in a social media post, said that security forces from the MİT, the police and gendarmerie conducted 466 operations against the terror group as of Oct. 3 morning.

The southeastern province of Şanlıurfa-based operations spanned across various regions, including Istanbul, Antalya, Adana, Bursa, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Mardin, Mersin, Denizli, Konya, Kayseri, Batman, Isparta, Balıkesir, Şırnak, Kocaeli, and Amasya.

Yerlikaya also noted that a total of 13,440 security personnel were involved in the ongoing 466 counterterrorism operations as part of a nationwide initiative dubbed "Heroes."

While security forces routinely conduct raids to apprehend individuals linked to the terrorist group, this recent operation stands as the largest-scale crackdown against the PKK this month. It came in the wake of a terrorist attack on Oct. 1, when two assailants targeted an Interior Ministry building housing the Turkish National Police headquarters in Ankara, coinciding with the commencement of a parliamentary session nearby.

Two police officers stopped terrorists arriving with a large cache of explosives and weapons. One of the terrorists blew himself up at the gate of the building after he advanced towards the officers and opened fire. The other terrorist, who remained in the car the duo arrived in, exchanged gunfire with officers before he was shot dead. PKK claimed responsibility for the brazen attack.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey, counter terrorism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

    Türkiye launches nationwide counterterrorism op

  2. Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

    Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

  3. Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

    Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

  4. Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

    Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

  5. Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility

    Lightning strike hits UK biogas facility
Recommended
Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack
Teknofest İzmir attracts over 1.1 mln science enthusiasts

Teknofest İzmir attracts over 1.1 mln science enthusiasts
Academic year begins for 7.5 mln university students

Academic year begins for 7.5 mln university students
Turkish scientists develop sensor to detect spoilage

Turkish scientists develop sensor to detect spoilage
Turkish woman pens Istanbul book for foreigners

Turkish woman pens Istanbul book for foreigners
No mass vaccination planned for new variant: Koca

No mass vaccination planned for new variant: Koca
WORLD Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Vote on Indigenous rights opens in much of Australia

Early voting opened Tuesday across a swathe of Australia on a reform that would recognise Indigenous people in the 1901 constitution for the first time.

ECONOMY Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

The annual inflation rate has accelerated from 58.9 percent in August to 61.5 percent in September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”