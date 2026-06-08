Türkiye launches action plan against illegal fishing

ANKARA

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has launched a comprehensive national action plan to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing across the country’s maritime zones, aiming to protect marine ecosystems and ensure long-term sustainability in line with the standards of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.

The strategy strengthens Türkiye’s enforcement capacity across its continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone, within the broader strategic maritime doctrine commonly referred to as the “Blue Homeland.” It targets illicit fishing practices that distort competition and generate significant unrecorded economic gains, while undermining compliant operators in the legal fishing industry.

Under the framework, enforcement infrastructure is being significantly upgraded. The system integrates electronic vessel monitoring, real-time satellite tracking, port state control mechanisms and coordinated inter-agency oversight through newly established monitoring centres. Fishing activities will be continuously screened through data-driven systems, enabling rapid intervention and strict administrative sanctions against non-compliant vessels.

Authorities describe illegal operators as actors gaining an unfair advantage by avoiding regulatory and financial obligations borne by licensed fishers and the plan introduces a zero-tolerance enforcement approach to close these gaps.

According to official data, Türkiye’s seafood sector continues to expand its export performance and global market reach. In 2025, export value reached $2.2 billion, marking one of the highest levels recorded to date. Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı stated that enforcement standards are being strengthened, with policy focus placed on balancing conservation with sustainable use while enhancing the sector’s international competitiveness.