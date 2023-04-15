Türkiye launches 1st indigenous observation satellite IMECE

ANKARA
Türkiye has launched its first indigenous, high-resolution earth observation satellite IMECE at Vendenberg Space Force Base in US on April 15. 

The new satellite is an important step to meet the needs of Türkiye's military and civilian sectors for high-resolution images from indigenous technology.

The final assembly of the satellite was done jointly by Türkiye's ministries of technology, defense, and transportation.

Following the successful completion of tests, the production of the pioneering satellite began. 

