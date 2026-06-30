Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan to map out next steps in bilateral ties

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubayev, in Ankara on July 1 for the seventh meeting of a strategic planning group, with the two sides set to discuss expanding ties, regional developments and preparations for upcoming high-level visits.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan and Kulubayev will hold one-on-one and delegation-level meetings covering political relations, trade, investment, energy, transportation, defense industries, education and cultural cooperation.

The ministers are also expected to review preparations for planned high-level visits and summits while discussing steps toward achieving the shared target of increasing annual bilateral trade to $5 billion, a goal set by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov.

The talks will emphasize strengthening cooperation through multilateral platforms, particularly the Organization of Turkic States, and reaffirm the importance of developing connectivity and logistics infrastructure, including the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor.

The ministers are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues, including developments related to Ukraine, Iran and the Palestinian issue.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides are expected to adopt a joint statement and sign a two-year cooperation program between their foreign ministries.

Türkiye was the first country to recognize Kyrgyzstan’s independence on Dec. 16, 1991, and established diplomatic relations with Bishkek on Jan. 29, 1992. It also became the first country to open an embassy in the Kyrgyz capital.

The two countries maintain several institutional cooperation mechanisms, including a high-level strategic cooperation council, a joint strategic planning group, a joint economic commission and regular political consultations.

During the sixth cooperation council meeting in Bishkek in November 2024, Erdoğan and Japarov upgraded bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed 19 agreements covering sectors including defense industries, the economy, agriculture, health care and trade.

This was followed by the 12th meeting of the economic commission last September in Bishkek, where the two sides signed a 77-point action plan and a new commission protocol addressing cooperation in energy, mining, transportation, trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, and technology.