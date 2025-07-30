Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

THE HAGUE
Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye has declared its participation in the Bogota joint statement of the Hague Group, noting that it was not bound by the references made in the joint statement to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The group's statement on July 16 announced new measures to be taken to restrain Israel’s assault on the occupied Palestinian territories and defend international law at large.

In a note to the Colombian Foreign Ministry on July 25, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Ankara's participation in the joint declaration does not imply any change in its current legal position regarding UNCLOS, as it placed reservations on the references to the convention in Articles 2 and 3 of the declaration.

Türkiye’s reservation pertains to the references to these articles, which invoke the convention in connection with preventing the transit of various items to Israel.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV on July 25, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan responded to claims that Türkiye had not signed the joint statement adopted at the Hague Group meeting in Bogota, Colombia.

Fidan said the final signing date for the statement was Sept. 30, noting that the text included references to the UNCLOS and that Türkiye was not a party to it because the status issue in the Aegean Sea had not been resolved.

Due to the inclusion of a provision related to the UNCLOS, Fidan said they had consulted with international legal experts, added the necessary reservation, and saw no issue in recognizing the statement with the reservation.

The UNCLOS is an international treaty dated Dec. 10, 1982 and prepared with the aim of being uniformly applied by all states in the oceans.

Turkish officials say it does not take into account the sensitivities of semi-enclosed seas with unique geographical and historical conditions, such as the Aegean Sea.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

    Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

  2. Türkiye set for major military reshuffle in top council talks

    Türkiye set for major military reshuffle in top council talks

  3. Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war

    Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war

  4. Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady

    Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady

  5. Parties name members for anti-terror commission

    Parties name members for anti-terror commission
Recommended
Syrian FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia by our side

Syrian FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia 'by our side'
Canada joins France, UK with Palestine plan

Canada joins France, UK with Palestine plan
Zelensky urges allies to push for regime change in Russia

Zelensky urges allies to push for 'regime change' in Russia
Millions return home as Pacific tsunami warnings lifted

Millions return home as Pacific tsunami warnings lifted
Lithuanian PM resigns amid corruption probe

Lithuanian PM resigns amid corruption probe
FBI opens New Zealand office, citing China threat

FBI opens New Zealand office, citing China threat
Russia strikes kill six in Kiev, Moscow says captured key town

Russia strikes kill six in Kiev, Moscow says captured key town
WORLD Syrian FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia by our side

Syrian FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia 'by our side'

Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani said his country wants Russia "by our side" and called for "mutual respect" between the two nations following the overthrow of Syria's previous Moscow-backed government last year.

ECONOMY Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft surged above $4 trillion in market value early July 31 following strong earnings, as investor bullishness for artificial intelligence lifted major indices further into record territory.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿