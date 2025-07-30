Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

THE HAGUE

Türkiye has declared its participation in the Bogota joint statement of the Hague Group, noting that it was not bound by the references made in the joint statement to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The group's statement on July 16 announced new measures to be taken to restrain Israel’s assault on the occupied Palestinian territories and defend international law at large.

In a note to the Colombian Foreign Ministry on July 25, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Ankara's participation in the joint declaration does not imply any change in its current legal position regarding UNCLOS, as it placed reservations on the references to the convention in Articles 2 and 3 of the declaration.

Türkiye’s reservation pertains to the references to these articles, which invoke the convention in connection with preventing the transit of various items to Israel.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV on July 25, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan responded to claims that Türkiye had not signed the joint statement adopted at the Hague Group meeting in Bogota, Colombia.

Fidan said the final signing date for the statement was Sept. 30, noting that the text included references to the UNCLOS and that Türkiye was not a party to it because the status issue in the Aegean Sea had not been resolved.

Due to the inclusion of a provision related to the UNCLOS, Fidan said they had consulted with international legal experts, added the necessary reservation, and saw no issue in recognizing the statement with the reservation.

The UNCLOS is an international treaty dated Dec. 10, 1982 and prepared with the aim of being uniformly applied by all states in the oceans.

Turkish officials say it does not take into account the sensitivities of semi-enclosed seas with unique geographical and historical conditions, such as the Aegean Sea.