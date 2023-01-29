Türkiye issues travel warnings for US, Europe

ANKARA

Türkiye has issued separate travel warnings against the United States and the European countries over growing anti-Islam and xenophobic acts in retaliation to similar travel alerts from these countries to Türkiye.

“Recently, it has been observed that there has been an increase in anti-Islamic, xenophobic and racist actions in some European countries, as well as in propaganda demonstrations against our country by groups affiliated with terrorist organizations,” read the travel warning issued by the Foreign Ministry on late Jan. 28.

The statement referred to recent incidents in Sweden, Denmark and Netherlands where some ultra-rightist and populist politicians burned the Quran or tore its pages. The ministry also urged that PKK-affiliated groups have intensified their anti-Türkiye demonstrations in some European countries, particularly in Sweden.

“These developments, which reflect the dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe, clearly reveal the alarming level reached by racist and discriminatory movements in Europe,” it said.

The ministry, therefore, urged that Turkish nationals who live in these countries or are planning to visit them should be cautious and stay away from the places where demonstrations can take place. It also advised them to go to local security enforcement in case of such assaults and harassments.

Travel warning for the US

Another travel warning was issued for the United States where mass protests against the police have started to be staged after a person named Tyre Nichols lost his life through police violence.

“In the meantime, it has also been observed that there have been verbal and physical attacks of both xenophobic and racist nature throughout the U.S. recently,” said the statement.

The ministry urged the Turkish nationals living in the U.S. or those who are planning to go to this country to stay away from the demonstrations and act calm against xenophobic and racist attacks and go to the police.

The Turkish nationals abroad should follow the information to be disseminated by the Turkish embassies and general consulates in these countries, added the ministry.

The travel warnings from the Turkish Foreign Ministry came on the same day the U.S. and some prominent European countries urged their citizens about visiting Türkiye.