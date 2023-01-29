Türkiye issues travel warnings for US, Europe

Türkiye issues travel warnings for US, Europe

ANKARA
Türkiye issues travel warnings for US, Europe

Türkiye has issued separate travel warnings against the United States and the European countries over growing anti-Islam and xenophobic acts in retaliation to similar travel alerts from these countries to Türkiye.

“Recently, it has been observed that there has been an increase in anti-Islamic, xenophobic and racist actions in some European countries, as well as in propaganda demonstrations against our country by groups affiliated with terrorist organizations,” read the travel warning issued by the Foreign Ministry on late Jan. 28.

The statement referred to recent incidents in Sweden, Denmark and Netherlands where some ultra-rightist and populist politicians burned the Quran or tore its pages. The ministry also urged that PKK-affiliated groups have intensified their anti-Türkiye demonstrations in some European countries, particularly in Sweden.

“These developments, which reflect the dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe, clearly reveal the alarming level reached by racist and discriminatory movements in Europe,” it said.

The ministry, therefore, urged that Turkish nationals who live in these countries or are planning to visit them should be cautious and stay away from the places where demonstrations can take place. It also advised them to go to local security enforcement in case of such assaults and harassments.

Travel warning for the US

Another travel warning was issued for the United States where mass protests against the police have started to be staged after a person named Tyre Nichols lost his life through police violence.

“In the meantime, it has also been observed that there have been verbal and physical attacks of both xenophobic and racist nature throughout the U.S. recently,” said the statement.

The ministry urged the Turkish nationals living in the U.S. or those who are planning to go to this country to stay away from the demonstrations and act calm against xenophobic and racist attacks and go to the police.

The Turkish nationals abroad should follow the information to be disseminated by the Turkish embassies and general consulates in these countries, added the ministry.

The travel warnings from the Turkish Foreign Ministry came on the same day the U.S. and some prominent European countries urged their citizens about visiting Türkiye.

xenophobia, anti-islam,

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

    Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

  2. Knierim, Frazier win US pairs figure skating title

    Knierim, Frazier win US pairs figure skating title

  3. Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on

    Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on

  4. Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights

    Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights

  5. Turkish defense company to develop software for NATO

    Turkish defense company to develop software for NATO
Recommended
Ankara to support efforts for accountability over Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons

Ankara to support efforts for accountability over Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons
Türkiye marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Türkiye marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Türkiye summons Danish ambassador over Quran-burning

Türkiye summons Danish ambassador over Quran-burning 
Türkiye condemns Israeli raids in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israeli raids in West Bank
Pompeos allegations ‘exaggeration, disinformation’: Çavuşoğlu

Pompeo's allegations ‘exaggeration, disinformation’: Çavuşoğlu
Türkiye postpones NATO talks with Sweden, Finland

Türkiye postpones NATO talks with Sweden, Finland
WORLD Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

Retired NATO general Petr Pavel defeated a billionaire former prime minister in an election run-off on Saturday to become the fourth president of the Czech Republic.

ECONOMY Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on

Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on

As Sudan’s economic crisis drags on, grocer Hassan Omar keeps busy cleaning packaged food items that have been gathering dust for months as his dwindling customer base make fewer purchases.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.