Türkiye is ‘key’ on new road to peace in Middle East: US envoy

US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack underscored Ankara’s critical role in fostering a new path to peace in the Middle East, describing Türkiye as “key” to redefining regional dynamics.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Barrack highlighted the opportunity presented by recent Israel-Iran tensions, stating, “It’s time to create a new road, and Türkiye is key in that new road.”

Barrack, who is also the U.S. special representative for Syria, reflected on his deep personal ties to Türkiye.

Recalling that his grandfather immigrated to America in 1900 with an Ottoman passport and 13 liras, he said: “Having the gift and the privilege of returning to where my DNA came from, as a senior diplomat for President (Donald) Trump ... it's just a privilege.”

Barrack spoke about U.S.-Türkiye relations and the latest developments in the Middle East. Speaking about the meeting between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held during the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in The Hague, the ambassador said that Trump and Erdoğan, as well as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Rubio, share good personal relationships.

“We started with an affinity and an understanding of those four people, the two presidents and the foreign ministries, having a personal relationship of trust with each other at a very, very important time in history,” he said.

Recalling that Trump and Erdoğan have spoken twice on the phone, Barrack said this helped build trust and confidence between them. Barrack emphasized that a new era shaped by the Middle East and Near East is unfolding, noting that the U.S. has always regarded Türkiye as a major NATO ally.

‘Major regional player’

Barrack stated that Trump and Erdoğan view this situation as an opportunity to change the dialogue, saying: "The dialogue in the Middle East takes leadership; it takes strong leadership."

Reflecting on Türkiye's role within NATO, he added: "Leading up to this NATO meeting, we've always reflected on Türkiye as being a great NATO ally. But in my humble opinion, Türkiye has never gotten the elevation of the relevance that it should have as such a major regional player."

Describing a moment during the NATO summit, Barrack recalled: "From that, watching the family picture of NATO and having President Erdoğan standing right next to President Trump, and you can see President Trump, who is very emotional inside—actually sweet, kind, gentle—but usually doesn't display it in a power setting, when they shook hands... I mean, this was a stunning moment. They really like each other."

Speaking about the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, he remarked: “We're at a time in the Middle East where all of the countries in the zip code are yearning for a solution. We've gone on for 100 years with confusion, confusion mostly caused by the West, by the hand of the West, always trying to interfere."

Highlighting that F-16s and F-35s are essential components for NATO ally Türkiye, Barrack noted that a significant portion of F-35 components are produced in Türkiye. He emphasized that Türkiye has already paid for the F-16s and their modernization, and shared some anecdotes from the period when CAATSA sanctions were applied.

Barrack also underlined the importance of deepening strategic cooperation, particularly in defense.

He acknowledged that the F-35 issue has been a long-standing topic of debate, stating that both sides are now looking to “put that aside” and expressed a desire to “start fresh.”

He further stated: “(The U.S.) Congress is willing to take a fresh look at it. President Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Fidan are doing the same and saying, 'let's start fresh' ... I think what you'll see is President Trump, President Erdoğan, will tell Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Fidan, 'end it, figure out the way and end it', and Congress will support an intelligent conclusion. So my belief is that by year-end, we have the possibility of having a solution."

Regarding the F-35, F-16, and S-400 issues, Barrack added: “So I think what you're going to see in the next couple of months is a renewal of a meeting between our two presidents and our two secretaries of state, a bilateral agenda—all these things that have been discussed for five years. F-35s, F-16s, S-400s, sanctions, tariffs are secondary to what is our mission.”

“For the first time, as long as I can remember, you have an American commitment and a Türkiye commitment to say: instead of just being defense partners, let's be offense partners. How do we help Turkish people, and how do we create more understanding with the American population?” he said.

He also praised Türkiye's achievements in the defense industry, particularly noting the global success of Baykar’s TB2 and Bayraktar drones, and described Turkish Airlines as one of the best carriers in the world.

Barrack also shared his thoughts on Türkiye’s Aegean city of Izmir, saying: "To me, Izmir is the example of how you blend all of these communities where you had Jews living side by side with Muslims living side by side with Christians."

"So, I look at this as really the example of what needs to happen in the Middle East and the world is blending of culture, of thoughts, of points of view, without avarice, without greed, without hostility, and I think that Türkiye can be the center point of it all, as you see in Syria. But what's happening in Syria is in big part due to Türkiye and leadership," the U.S. ambassador said.

Syria-Israel agreement possible

When asked whether an agreement could be expected between Syria and Israel, Barrack said: “My hope is, yes, they need to have an agreement at some point.”

He noted that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been in office for six months and recalled Israel’s historical opposition to the Syrian state. Barrack said al-Sharaa has openly stated he does not hate Israel, harbors no religious animosity, and desires peace at the border.

“I know Israel wants the same thing. I think what you'll see is the beginning of back-channel dialogue on just simpler border issues that they can align on, and eventually a de-confliction dialogue of saying, how do we get a stable border?” he said. He expressed belief that a similar agreement could also be reached with Lebanon, which he said fits the same model.

“Why can't we live peacefully? And whatever my religious practices are, my religious practice, and I'll do it in peace … I think you're going to see Syria as the experiment of getting this done the quickest,” Barrack added.

He stressed that a transformation is necessary to give Syria a chance and recalled President Erdoğan’s support for al-Sharaa. Barrack further added: “So supporting that government now without interfering with the government is the key. But their future is to get rid of all the adversaries on all their borders.”

When asked about the U.S. position on the integration of northeastern Syria and the role of the group it refers to as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Barrack said Trump and Rubio have clearly expressed their views. “There’s only going to be one nation state that we’re going to deal with, and that’s the government of Syria,” he stated.

“The SDF, which had a component of what we call PKK/YPG, fought by the side of the Americans and their mission and against ISIS (Daesh),” he said, adding that “the SDF has to integrate, both militarily and politically into the new Syria … as do the Alawites, as do the Druze, as do the other communities who are seeking representation.”

Barrack said that such a process takes time.

‘Middle East is ready to have a new dialogue’

When questioned about U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff’s remark that numerous countries are prepared to join the Abraham Accords despite the ongoing Gaza conflict, Barrack praised Witkoff’s exceptional efforts in managing delicate issues.

He emphasized that Israel has every opportunity to build unity with the Muslim world. Barrack also highlighted the significance of the initial agreements made by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan in advancing this process.

Barrack recalled the 2015 travel ban on Muslim countries and how it eventually led to the Abraham Accords. He said Trump's first overseas trip was planned to Riyadh in 2016, which laid the groundwork for dialogue between Israel and Gulf Arab nations.

He described it as “a dialogue between Israel and the Gulf Arab countries,” acknowledging that it is “very difficult to extend that in the midst of the controversy with Gaza.”

Emphasizing that all parties are taking responsibility for resolving the conflict, Barrack said: “So my belief is they’re going to solve the problem. We’re going to see a ceasefire in Gaza in the near future. I think we have the right team on it.”

He highlighted that Türkiye and Israel once shared strong relations and that such a reconciliation is possible again, stressing that religion is not the root cause of the conflict. He further added: “It is a misunderstanding of territorial desires.”

Barrack also expressed hope for renewed dialogue not only between Syria and Israel but also between Lebanon and Israel.

“I think the Middle East is ready to have a new dialogue. We have great leadership on both sides. The people are tired of the same old story, and I think you’ll see, in baby steps, everybody starting to move back towards the Abraham Accords—especially as the Gaza situation disappears,” he said.