'Türkiye is indispensable for the EU': Former Spanish FM

MADRID
Spain’s former foreign minister on Friday underscored Türkiye’s growing geopolitical influence and strategic importance for the European Union.

Arancha Gonzalez Laya, who served as Spain’s foreign minister from 2020 to 2021, made these comments during a panel discussion organized by the Esade Business School in Madrid.

Speaking on the shifting dynamics of global power, Gonzalez Laya emphasized the need to recognize Türkiye's expanding role on the world stage as the U.S., Russia, and China remain central forces.

"Türkiye is making excellent progress on its path to becoming a global actor," she said. "It is indispensable for the EU."

Gonzalez Laya also pointed out the EU’s diminishing power and stressed the need for immediate reforms to foster growth.

She highlighted the importance of reforms in areas such as the economy, finance, and defense. She argued that these reforms must be rooted in democratic principles—a key factor that she says sets the EU apart from other global powers.

Growing divide in Europe

 

The key tension in European politics today, she said, is between Europeanism and nationalism.

While most member states support a more unified Europe, she noted that nationalist movements are gaining momentum. She urged mainstream political parties to actively counter these movements.

Gonzalez Laya also addressed broader challenges posed by the rise of the far-right and the role of tech companies in undermining democratic systems.

She highlighted the shared struggles of the EU and the U.S. under the leadership of President Donald Trump, who she believes is contributing to a "rupture period" that threatens democratic values around the globe.

Former NATO Secretary General Javier Solana, who also participated in the discussion, echoed these concerns.

“Unfortunately, we are going through a bad period for both the EU and the U.S.,” he said, describing Trump as a particularly disruptive figure.

He expressed apprehension over Trump’s support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has gained significant political influence in Germany.

Solana pointed out that Americans fought and died in the past to oppose the ideologies promoted by the AfD, making Trump’s endorsement of the party even more troubling.

Türkiye enters 'new phase' in counterterrorism efforts: Erdoğan
