Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan

Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan

BALIKESİR
Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan

Türkiye has become one of the prominent countries of the world that have a say in strategic industries, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 19.

“Thanks to this facility, Türkiye not only increases the value-added value of the boron mine, but also becomes an important player in the production and sale of the third most harsh material in the world. We are among the countries that have a say in the world,” Erdoğan said speaking at the Bandırma Boron Carbide Production Plant opening ceremony.

With its vision of “Century of Türkiye,” the government is strictly committed to its goal of increasing the country to the 10 largest economies in the world, he emphasized.

“We are now a country of distinction in the world,” he said and underlined Türkiye’s potential in the defense industry was 20 percent when the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power, while this potential has now reached 80 percent.

Boron Carbide Production facility will increase the added value of the boron mine 300 times, Erdoğan said noting that boron is one of the strategic products of Türkiye.

“It will be one of the leading businesses of our country in the first world. Boron carbide is an indispensable part of the defense industry, especially in the area of armor. The annual production of a thousand tons of production to be made in our Bandırma facility provides value increases from 150 times to 2,000 times in the areas where it is used,” the president said.

In the past, the strategic importance of such products was not taken into consideration, supplied externally, therefore Türkiye had experienced serious problems during the crisis periods, he said.

“We know the moves of hidden open embargoes, especially the needs of our defense industry… Even the studies in Eti Maden are the subject of success,” he stated.

The Ferrobor facility will also be put into service this year, he added.

Renewable energy is the best example of the achievement of the government, Erdoğan said adding that Türkiye is “preparing to become one of the top 10 countries in the world in renewable energy.”

Türkiye stands in an advantageous place with its proximity to every developing and developed country’s markets, manpower and raw material possibilities, Erdoğan also said.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan

Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan

    Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan

  2. Election calendar starts to run

    Election calendar starts to run

  3. MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

  4. Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay

    Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay

  5. Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

    Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan
Recommended
Election calendar starts to run

Election calendar starts to run
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member
Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay

Death toll rises to 49,589 in quakes, 18 in floods: Oktay
Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan

Çanakkale represents a milestone in founding of Turkish Republic: Erdoğan
EU to hold donors’ conference for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

EU to hold donors’ conference for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria
Quake-hit areas under threat of ‘debris flow’: Expert

Quake-hit areas under threat of ‘debris flow’: Expert
WORLD Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis on Saturday took to the streets in protests, now in their 11th week, against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line government to overhaul the country’s legal system.

ECONOMY Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

Meta launches paid verification subscription service in US

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, launched a paid subscription service in the U.S., allowing users on both platforms to pay for verification.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.