Türkiye is among the countries that have a say in the world: Erdoğan

BALIKESİR

Türkiye has become one of the prominent countries of the world that have a say in strategic industries, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 19.

“Thanks to this facility, Türkiye not only increases the value-added value of the boron mine, but also becomes an important player in the production and sale of the third most harsh material in the world. We are among the countries that have a say in the world,” Erdoğan said speaking at the Bandırma Boron Carbide Production Plant opening ceremony.

With its vision of “Century of Türkiye,” the government is strictly committed to its goal of increasing the country to the 10 largest economies in the world, he emphasized.

“We are now a country of distinction in the world,” he said and underlined Türkiye’s potential in the defense industry was 20 percent when the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power, while this potential has now reached 80 percent.

Boron Carbide Production facility will increase the added value of the boron mine 300 times, Erdoğan said noting that boron is one of the strategic products of Türkiye.

“It will be one of the leading businesses of our country in the first world. Boron carbide is an indispensable part of the defense industry, especially in the area of armor. The annual production of a thousand tons of production to be made in our Bandırma facility provides value increases from 150 times to 2,000 times in the areas where it is used,” the president said.

In the past, the strategic importance of such products was not taken into consideration, supplied externally, therefore Türkiye had experienced serious problems during the crisis periods, he said.

“We know the moves of hidden open embargoes, especially the needs of our defense industry… Even the studies in Eti Maden are the subject of success,” he stated.

The Ferrobor facility will also be put into service this year, he added.

Renewable energy is the best example of the achievement of the government, Erdoğan said adding that Türkiye is “preparing to become one of the top 10 countries in the world in renewable energy.”

Türkiye stands in an advantageous place with its proximity to every developing and developed country’s markets, manpower and raw material possibilities, Erdoğan also said.