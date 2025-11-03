Türkiye, Iraq sign 'historic' water management deal

BAGHDAD
Türkiye and Iraq signed a “historic” agreement on Nov. 2 to jointly manage their shared water resources, marking a major step toward addressing the region’s deepening drought and climate challenges.

The deal, described by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as “important and historic and the first of its kind,” aims to regulate the flow of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

“We will sign an agreement with Türkiye regarding how to manage water,” Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told reporters at a press conference alongside Fidan in Baghdad.

Fidan said the deal represents “the largest infrastructure investment in Iraq’s history,” adding, “After long years, Türkiye and Iraq are cooperating on water.” The agreement was signed in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

Iraq, ranked by the United Nations as one of the world’s five most climate-vulnerable countries, has been grappling with its worst drought in decades. Summer temperatures frequently top 50°C, while the Water Resources Ministry recently reported the country’s reserves at their lowest levels in 80 years.

Authorities in Baghdad have long blamed neighboring upstream dams for restricting water flows, while both neighbors argue that Iraq’s outdated irrigation practices waste precious resources.

The deal follows years of negotiations and renewed efforts to boost cooperation since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Baghdad in April last year. That visit produced a 10-year framework for water management, which included plans to share expertise in farming and irrigation and to establish a fund — backed by Iraqi oil revenues—for water and agricultural projects involving Turkish firms.

The agreement also comes as Türkiye and Iraq strengthen ties in other areas, including counterterrorism cooperation targeting PKK. Ankara continues to urge Baghdad to take stronger action against the terror group, which also operates in northern Iraq.

Fidan meets with Iraqi president

Fidan on Sunday also met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

As part of his official visit to Baghdad, Fidan also separately met with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan, the sources said.

In a statement, the Iraqi presidency said that President Abdul Latif Rashid received Fidan and his accompanying delegation at the Baghdad Palace, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Türkiye across various fields, as well as issues of mutual interest, and reviewed regional developments and ongoing efforts to strengthen regional security and stability, added the statement.

The president reaffirmed “Iraq’s commitment to an open-door policy, building partnerships, and fostering good-neighborly relations with regional and international partners.”

He emphasized “the principles of respect for sovereignty and prioritizing common interests as foundations of Iraq’s national policy.”

Rashid also called for “adopting a fair water-sharing policy that guarantees Iraq’s acquired rights in the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers, based on improved water management practices that help reduce waste and achieve sustainability.”

For his part, according to the statement, Minister Fidan expressed Türkiye’s keenness to strengthen bilateral ties with Iraq and open new horizons for cooperation across various sectors.

He urged “expanding joint collaboration opportunities in ways that serve both nations’ shared interests and enhance mutual coordination and communication.”

As part of his official visit to Iraq, Fidan also held meetings with Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Riza Al-Abbas, Falih Alfayyadh, Chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, and Mehmet Seman Agaoglu, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front.

