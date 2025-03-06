Türkiye introduces decree to tackle mobbing

ANKARA
Türkiye has taken a significant step in curbing workplace mobbing with the enactment of a Presidential Decree on March 6, aimed at ensuring a healthier professional environment and safeguarding employees’ rights.

Signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the seven-article decree outlines clear responsibilities for employers and managers while providing victims with new avenues for seeking justice.

Defining mobbing as a deliberate and systematic form of psychological harassment, the decree underscores the urgency of addressing such behavior in professional settings.

It stressed multiple reporting channels, including petition commissions, an official online complaint platform and a dedicated mobile hotline for whistleblowers.

The regulation urged employers and managerial staff to assume a proactive role in the fight against workplace mobbing.

It mandated the implementation of preventive policies, continuous risk assessment and workforce sensitization — transforming these measures from optional initiatives into compulsory obligations.

Additionally, the decree placed a strong emphasis on safeguarding employees' privacy during mobbing investigations. It stressed the necessity of handling allegations with discretion, ensuring meticulous case management to prevent undue harm to both victims and institutions.

Under the framework of this decree, the "Psychological Harassment Prevention Board" within the Labor and Social Security Ministry has been restructured.

This body will be responsible for formulating nationwide policies, coordinating educational and awareness campaigns, and spearheading public consciousness efforts.

According to data from certain NGOs, more than 9.5 million employees in Türkiye have reportedly been subjected to mobbing.


