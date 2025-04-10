Türkiye inks offshore oil and gas deal with Somalia

Türkiye and Somalia have signed an agreement to explore and produce hydrocarbons in Somalia’s offshore fields, strengthening energy ties between the two nations.

The deal, formalized in Ankara during a ceremony was addressed by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Somali Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed.

The Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) sealed the pact, which covers three offshore blocks.

Bayraktar highlighted ongoing efforts, noting that the Oruç Reis research vessel, dispatched to Somalia in October last year, continues its operations.

“Our three-dimensional seismic surveys are 78 percent complete,” he said. “Based on the data, we’ll finalize our drilling decisions.”

“We’ve expanded our collaboration to new offshore fields,” he said.

“First, we’ll complete seismic studies, then swiftly move to detect oil and gas reserves.” Beyond hydrocarbons, Bayraktar expressed ambitions to develop concrete mining projects in Somalia.

Türkiye’s energy diplomacy extends beyond Somalia. Bayraktar revealed that TPAO recently signed an offshore exploration deal with Pakistan.

“Alongside exploration and production in our own lands and seas, we’re intensifying efforts to add new regions,” he said. “Advancing our capabilities across diverse geographies is vital for Turkish petroleum.”

“We’re moving forward step by step,” he said, adding that showcasing expertise globally marks a significant leap for the country’s energy sector.

Bayraktar also announced plans for a major energy summit in Istanbul on May 2, aimed at elevating international collaboration.

