Türkiye indispensable partner, says German top diplomat

Türkiye is an indispensable partner and more closely linked to Germany than any other country, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said before her two-day visit to Türkiye.

Baerbock was in Greece before arriving in Istanbul on July 29 where she was scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu late Friday.

“Türkiye is an indispensable partner and is more closely linked to Germany than almost any other country. The hearts of millions of people beat for both our countries,” she said in a statement late July 28.

It is important that Türkiye and Germany do not drift further and further apart politically she stressed, noting “As in any close relationship, we will speak frankly with each other – about Türkiye’s mediation in the Black Sea, which offers a glimmer of hope for millions of people that an even worse hunger crisis can be averted.”

She also underlined that she will address the issues on which the two countries have fundamental differences at times, including the military interventions in northern Syria, human rights and compliance with the country’s obligations as a member of the Council of Europe. “Here, too, we must ensure that our paths start converging once again.”

The minister’s agenda will also include the ties between Türkiye and Greece as she emphasized the need for unity at NATO and among European partners at a time when Russia continues to threaten the security within the continent.

“Security in the Mediterranean will also be an important focus of my talks in Istanbul and Ankara. There, too, our message is that problems must be solved through talks, not by escalating tensions,” she added.

Minister will meet opposition in Ankara

Minister Baerbock will travel to Ankara following her talks with Çavuşoğlu in Istanbul. Her itinerary includes separate meetings with the representatives from three oppositional parties. She will also visit two projects, one on women solidarity and the other on refugees.