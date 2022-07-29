Türkiye indispensable partner, says German top diplomat

  • July 29 2022 11:47:00

Türkiye indispensable partner, says German top diplomat

ANKARA
Türkiye indispensable partner, says German top diplomat

Alamy Photo

Türkiye is an indispensable partner and more closely linked to Germany than any other country, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said before her two-day visit to Türkiye.

Baerbock was in Greece before arriving in Istanbul on July 29 where she was scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu late Friday.

“Türkiye is an indispensable partner and is more closely linked to Germany than almost any other country. The hearts of millions of people beat for both our countries,” she said in a statement late July 28.

It is important that Türkiye and Germany do not drift further and further apart politically she stressed, noting “As in any close relationship, we will speak frankly with each other – about Türkiye’s mediation in the Black Sea, which offers a glimmer of hope for millions of people that an even worse hunger crisis can be averted.”

She also underlined that she will address the issues on which the two countries have fundamental differences at times, including the military interventions in northern Syria, human rights and compliance with the country’s obligations as a member of the Council of Europe. “Here, too, we must ensure that our paths start converging once again.”

The minister’s agenda will also include the ties between Türkiye and Greece as she emphasized the need for unity at NATO and among European partners at a time when Russia continues to threaten the security within the continent.

“Security in the Mediterranean will also be an important focus of my talks in Istanbul and Ankara. There, too, our message is that problems must be solved through talks, not by escalating tensions,” she added.

Minister will meet opposition in Ankara

Minister Baerbock will travel to Ankara following her talks with Çavuşoğlu in Istanbul. Her itinerary includes separate meetings with the representatives from three oppositional parties. She will also visit two projects, one on women solidarity and the other on refugees.

Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Turkish woman becomes NATO chief deputy

Turkish woman becomes NATO chief deputy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’

    Ankara residents want to see AnkaPark ‘green area’

  2. Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

    Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

  3. Greece keeps 50 asylum seekers on islet for 11 days

    Greece keeps 50 asylum seekers on islet for 11 days

  4. UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members

    UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members

  5. Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution

    Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution
Recommended
Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution

Ankara slams UN over Cyprus resolution
Time to focus on ceasefire in Ukraine now: Turkish FM

Time to focus on ceasefire in Ukraine now: Turkish FM
Greek harassment of Turkish boat ‘prevented’

Greek harassment of Turkish boat ‘prevented’
Türkiye condemns attack against its consulate in Iraq’s Mosul

Türkiye condemns attack against its consulate in Iraq’s Mosul
Türkiye to drill for gas in Mediterranean early next month: Ministry

Türkiye to drill for gas in Mediterranean early next month: Ministry
Erdoğan to meet Putin in Sochi on August 5

Erdoğan to meet Putin in Sochi on August 5
WORLD Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

Ukraine says Syrian ship docks in Lebanon with stolen grain

A Syrian cargo ship, sanctioned by the United States and carrying what Ukraine says is stolen barley from the war-torn country, has docked in Lebanon, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the Mideast nation said Thursday.

ECONOMY Facebook parent Meta posts first revenue decline in history

Facebook parent Meta posts first revenue decline in history

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta posted its first revenue decline in history yesterday, dragged by a drop in ad spending as the economy falters and as competition from rival TikTok intensifies.

SPORTS Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Ukrainian club knocks Fenerbahçe out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe fans will have to wait for another year to hear the Champions League anthem at the Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium after their team was knocked out of the top European club event with a 2-1 loss at home to Dynamo Kiev on July 27.