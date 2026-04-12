Türkiye indicts Netanyahu, other Israeli officials over Gaza flotilla

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor Office has issued a broad indictment against 35 senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over last year’s Israeli naval interception of a Gaza-bound flotilla.

Filed last week, the indictment said that the officials were involved in a military operation targeting civilian ships in international waters during the Sumud flotilla attempt to reach Gaza in October 2025.

Prosecutors seek heavy sentences, including life imprisonment, along with additional cumulative penalties ranging from 1,102 to 4,596 years, although media did not detail specific charges or requested terms for each individual.

Netanyahu is listed as the primary defendant. Other named figures include Defense Minister Israel Katz, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and army chief Eyal Zamir.

The flotilla, part of a series of attempts following earlier missions in June and July, consisted of around 40 vessels. Israeli forces intercepted the convoy and detained approximately 450 people on board, including Turkish citizens and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, all of whom were later deported.