Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise

ANKARA

Türkiye is conducting parallel military exercises this week, hosting a NATO drill in the Eastern Mediterranean while also carrying out its own annual exercise aimed at securing Turkish Cyprus.

The NATO exercise, titled Dynamic Guard-II 2025, is running Sept. 8-12 with Turkish Navy vessels TCG Barbaros, TCG Gediz, TCG İmbat and TCG Akar participating. The exercise focuses on electronic warfare and defense against guided missiles, according to the Defense Ministry.

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 Commander Francesco Iavazzo visited Türkiye's Southern Task Group Commander İlyas Ergel on Sept. 7, and pre-departure briefings were held at a naval base in Marmaris with personnel from both NATO and Turkish commands.

Separately, Türkiye launched an annual exercise on Sept. 8 in cooperation with the Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Command and the Turkish Cypriot Security Forces Command.

Named after Turkish pilot Cengiz Topel, killed during a military operation on Cyprus, the exercise involves land, sea and air elements and is scheduled to conclude Sept. 12.

Officials said the drill aims to bolster efforts to "ensure the security of the island."