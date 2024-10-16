Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

ANKARA
Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

Türkiye has helped evacuate 2,120 foreigners from Lebanon amid Israel's ongoing attacks, diplomatic sources said on Oct. 16.

The evacuees, who hailed from 21 countries including the U.S., Russia, Japan and Palestine, reached their respective destinations by air through Türkiye, the sources told local media.

Foreign Ministry officials reported the evacuation of 966 individuals from Lebanon on Oct. 10, including 878 Turkish citizens and 24 Northern Cypriots, along with first-degree relatives of them.

Their statement contradicted earlier claims that Syrian citizens were being prioritized.

A convoy of six ships, supported by naval escorts, departed from the southern Turkish port of Mersin early on Oct. 9. The convoy carried 300 tons of humanitarian supplies, including food, hygiene kits, kitchenware, tents, beds and blankets.

As evacuees lined up at the ships, Turkish soldiers and sailors conducted passport checks, and luggage was screened using metal detectors and drug-sniffing dogs before boarding. The return journey to Mersin was expected to take approximately 10 hours.

Türkiye's government plans to organize more sea evacuations if necessary and is contemplating charter flights to repatriate citizens.

Meanwhile, defense sources have previously said Türkiye does not anticipate an influx of migrants as a result of Israel's ongoing military actions in the region.

However, preventative measures are in place in regions under Turkish control, they told reporters in Ankara on Oct. 10.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for victory plan

Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

    Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

  2. Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Hasina

    Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Hasina

  3. Israel faces criticism from European countries over its campaign in Lebanon

    Israel faces criticism from European countries over its campaign in Lebanon

  4. Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

    Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

  5. Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month

    Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month
Recommended
Türkiye evacuates 169 more citizens from Lebanon

Türkiye evacuates 169 more citizens from Lebanon
Pink Floyds Roger Waters lauds Türkiye’s stance on Palestine issue

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters lauds Türkiye’s stance on Palestine issue
Türkiye denies conditions in Eurofighter jet sale

Türkiye denies conditions in Eurofighter jet sale
Istanbul to host third meeting of South Caucasus bloc

Istanbul to host third meeting of South Caucasus bloc
Probe launched in Kırklareli after mass animal deaths

Probe launched in Kırklareli after mass animal deaths
Ministry to develop social risk map to address violence incidents

Ministry to develop social risk map to address violence incidents
Local producers promote mastic gum cultivation in Çeşme

Local producers promote mastic gum cultivation in Çeşme
WORLD Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for victory plan

Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

President Volodymyr Zelensky told allies Thursday Ukraine must be in a position of strength before any peace talks with Russia, as he presented his "victory plan" to EU leaders and NATO defence chiefs in Brussels.

ECONOMY Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

The 15th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum commenced in Istanbul on Thursday, featuring high-level officials from Türkiye and Arab countries.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿