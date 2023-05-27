Türkiye heads to presidential election runoff

Türkiye heads to presidential election runoff

ANKARA
Türkiye heads to presidential election runoff

Following an inconclusive result in the initial vote necessitating a runoff election between the top two contenders, incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nation Alliance’s candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Turkish citizens are poised to cast their ballots once again on May 28.

The first round of voting held earlier this month showcased a contested race between Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu, with neither candidate securing an outright majority.

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) on May 19 announced the results of the presidential election in which Erdoğan secured 49.52 percent of the vote, with Kılıçdaroğlu getting 44.88 percent and a third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Oğan, receiving 5.17 percent.

Erdoğan, also the leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), faces off against main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Kılıçdaroğlu in the runoff witnessed by the nation for the first time in its history.

Both candidates have spent the last two weeks attempting to win over undecided voters. Their efforts have included multiple rallies and passionate speeches to underscore their policy proposals.

Notably, around 6 million people cast votes for the first time on May 14, while nearly 50,000 new voters will go to the polls in the second round as they have just turned 18 years old, the YSK informed earlier.

Millions of Turkish citizens are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to exercise their democratic right that will determine whether Erdoğan secures another term or if Kılıçdaroğlu’s vision for change prevails.

Meanwhile, the four-party Ata Alliance, whose presidential candidate was Sinan Oğan, has been dissolved after the first round, with its main components making their individual decisions on who to support in the runoff presidential polls.

Oğan endorsed Erdoğan for May 28 polls, while Ümit Özdağ, the leader of the Victory Party, which led the alliance, announced after a series of meetings that his party will support Kılıçdaroğlu.

The parliamentary results of the May 14 elections, which saw a high voter turnout at 86.2 percent as more than 55 million headed to 191,885 ballot boxes, have revealed that the ruling People’s Alliance led by the AKP garnered 321 lawmakers as the opposition Nation Alliance remained at 213.

The People’s Alliance achieved the majority as the AKP received 266 seats (35 percent), and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) gained 50 lawmakers (10 percent).

The six-party Nation Alliance, on the other hand, had 213 lawmakers, with CHP gaining 169 (25.3 percent) and İYİ Party earning 44 seats (9.7 percent) in the parliament.

Under the Labor and Freedom Alliance, the Green Left Party (YSP) gained 62 seats (8.8 percent), while the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) had four lawmakers (1.7 percent).

Turkey, Kılıçaroğlu,

WORLD Biden hopeful of imminent US debt deal

Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

    Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

  2. Judge greenlights JPMorgan lawsuit blaming ex-executive in Epstein scandal

    Judge greenlights JPMorgan lawsuit blaming ex-executive in Epstein scandal

  3. Russia says its border regions attacked, Moscow's forces hit clinic

    Russia says its border regions attacked, Moscow's forces hit clinic

  4. Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to 'reveal details of deal with HDP'

    Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to 'reveal details of deal with HDP'

  5. Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

    Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia
Recommended
Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to reveal details of deal with HDP

Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to 'reveal details of deal with HDP'
More than 5,200 people killed in traffic accidents: Official data

More than 5,200 people killed in traffic accidents: Official data
Gendarmerie units keep watch on endangered birds

Gendarmerie units keep watch on endangered birds
Plenty of rainfall turns drought map ‘green’

Plenty of rainfall turns drought map ‘green’
Youngest MP gets seat in parliament

Youngest MP gets seat in parliament
Overseas votes cast for runoff arrive home

Overseas votes cast for runoff arrive home
WORLD Biden hopeful of imminent US debt deal

Biden 'hopeful' of imminent US debt deal

President Joe Biden said Friday that Democratic and Republican negotiators were on the verge of resolving a debt ceiling standoff, as the deadline for a potentially catastrophic US default was pushed back to June 5.
ECONOMY Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution have announced they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant as part of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle assembly plant in southeast Georgia.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”