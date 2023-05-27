Türkiye heads to presidential election runoff

ANKARA

Following an inconclusive result in the initial vote necessitating a runoff election between the top two contenders, incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nation Alliance’s candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Turkish citizens are poised to cast their ballots once again on May 28.

The first round of voting held earlier this month showcased a contested race between Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu, with neither candidate securing an outright majority.

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) on May 19 announced the results of the presidential election in which Erdoğan secured 49.52 percent of the vote, with Kılıçdaroğlu getting 44.88 percent and a third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Oğan, receiving 5.17 percent.

Erdoğan, also the leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), faces off against main opposition Republican People’s Party leader Kılıçdaroğlu in the runoff witnessed by the nation for the first time in its history.

Both candidates have spent the last two weeks attempting to win over undecided voters. Their efforts have included multiple rallies and passionate speeches to underscore their policy proposals.

Notably, around 6 million people cast votes for the first time on May 14, while nearly 50,000 new voters will go to the polls in the second round as they have just turned 18 years old, the YSK informed earlier.

Millions of Turkish citizens are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to exercise their democratic right that will determine whether Erdoğan secures another term or if Kılıçdaroğlu’s vision for change prevails.

Meanwhile, the four-party Ata Alliance, whose presidential candidate was Sinan Oğan, has been dissolved after the first round, with its main components making their individual decisions on who to support in the runoff presidential polls.

Oğan endorsed Erdoğan for May 28 polls, while Ümit Özdağ, the leader of the Victory Party, which led the alliance, announced after a series of meetings that his party will support Kılıçdaroğlu.

The parliamentary results of the May 14 elections, which saw a high voter turnout at 86.2 percent as more than 55 million headed to 191,885 ballot boxes, have revealed that the ruling People’s Alliance led by the AKP garnered 321 lawmakers as the opposition Nation Alliance remained at 213.

The People’s Alliance achieved the majority as the AKP received 266 seats (35 percent), and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) gained 50 lawmakers (10 percent).

The six-party Nation Alliance, on the other hand, had 213 lawmakers, with CHP gaining 169 (25.3 percent) and İYİ Party earning 44 seats (9.7 percent) in the parliament.

Under the Labor and Freedom Alliance, the Green Left Party (YSP) gained 62 seats (8.8 percent), while the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP) had four lawmakers (1.7 percent).