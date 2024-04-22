Security forces destroy 82 PKK hideouts, says Yerlikaya

ANKARA
Turkish security forces have annihilated 82 caves, shelters and hideouts belonging to the PKK in operations conducted across eight provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed in a social media post on April 22.

The operations aimed to eradicate various weapons, ammunition and explosives concealed by PKK members "preparing for actions in rural areas during the spring months," Yerlikaya said.

The minister disclosed that a total of 4,283 gendarmerie personnel and affiliated village guards participated in the operations, which were bolstered by helicopter support. The provinces targeted in the operations included Tunceli, Şırnak, Bingöl, Mardin, Diyarbakır, Bitlis, Siirt and Hatay.

During the raids, security forces seized a significant cache of weaponry and explosives. This included 206 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and C4 explosive materials, 15 handmade explosives, 859 various-sized ammunition, nine shotguns and seven hand grenades.

"The fight against terrorism will persist with unwavering determination until the last terrorist is neutralized," Yerlikaya wrote. "The terrorist organization's hideouts, utilized for logistics and as bases for attacks, have been meticulously identified and demolished."

In an ealier post, Yerlikaya announced the apprehension of 36 suspects in operations targeting ISIL in Istanbul, Eskişehir, İzmir and Kayseri.

The raids resulted in the confiscation of shotguns, unlicensed pistols, substantial amounts of foreign currency and a plethora of digital materials, he revealed.

