Prosecution lays out 'criminal conspiracy' in historic Trump trial

Prosecution lays out 'criminal conspiracy' in historic Trump trial

NEW YORK
Prosecution lays out criminal conspiracy in historic Trump trial

Donald Trump engaged in "election fraud" by paying hush money to a porn star just days before the 2016 White House vote, prosecutors said Monday at the first ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president.

"This case is about a criminal conspiracy and a cover-up," Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo said. "He orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election."

Laying out the prosecution's case for the jury, Colangelo said Trump falsified business records to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels over a 2006 sexual encounter that could have impacted his presidential bid.

"It was election fraud, pure and simple," he said.

Trump, 77, dressed in a dark blue suit and blue tie with an American flag pin on his lapel, sat at the defense table flanked by his lawyers, staring straight ahead as the prosecutor delivered his opening remarks.

The case poses substantial risks to the Republican presidential candidate, coming less than seven months before his November election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Prosecution witnesses are expected to include Daniels and Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen, who arranged the alleged payment to the adult film actress.

"President Trump did not commit any crimes," Todd Blanche, one of his attorneys, said in his opening statement. "The Manhattan DA should never have brought this case.

"I have a spoiler alert: there's nothing wrong with trying to influence an election," Blanche said. "It's called democracy."

David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid, was the first witness called by prosecutors, who allege he was used to bury negative stories about Trump, a policy known as "catch and kill."

Pecker was only briefly on the stand before court was adjourned for the day by Judge Juan Merchan. It will resume on Tuesday.

 Campaign trail 

Trump, speaking to reporters in a hallway after the court session, again insisted he had done nothing wrong and claimed the case was brought to derail his 2024 White House bid.

"This is a Biden witch hunt to keep me off the campaign trail," he said.

The trial will keep Trump in court for four days a week over a possibly six-to-eight-week period.

He faces 34 counts of falsifying business records for reimbursements made to Cohen, his lawyer, for the $130,000 "hush money" payment to Daniels.

Blanche, Trump's attorney, attacked the credibility of Cohen, who served prison time for tax evasion and campaign finance violations, and Daniels in his opening remarks.

"He's a convicted felon," Blanche said of Cohen. "And he also is a convicted perjurer."

Daniels "saw her chance to make a lot of money, $130,000, and it worked," he said. "And since this story came out in 2018, became public, she's made hundreds of thousands of dollars because of it."

Trump has separately been indicted on charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Biden and for hoarding secret documents after leaving the White House.

Those cases have been repeatedly delayed, however, due to his strategy of challenging every legal step.

Merchan, on the other hand, has run the New York trial on a tight schedule.

Trump has railed against the case, particularly a partial gag order imposed by Merchan to prevent him from publicly attacking witnesses, prosecutors and relatives of court staff.

A hearing will be held Tuesday at which Merchan will decide if Trump is already in contempt of court due to outbursts during jury selection.

The identities of the 12 jurors and six alternates are being kept secret for their own protection.

A unanimous verdict will be required to convict Trump, who has been ordered to attend each day of the trial.

Security was tight Monday after a man set himself on fire last week outside the courthouse in an unrelated but gruesome incident.

In a previous case this year in New York — in civil court — Trump was ordered to pay $355 million, rising to $454 million with interest, after being found liable for inflating his assets to benefit from favorable loans and insurance terms.

The demand was frozen pending an appeal — on condition Trump secure a bond that would be executed if he lost his legal challenge. That bond was later set at $175 million.

After some legal haggling, the New York attorney general's office told AFP on Monday it had resolved the issues over the money, which will be held as cash in an account exclusively controlled by the underwriter.

US, US news, turkish newsletter, Hürriyet Daily News, HDN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day
LATEST NEWS

  1. No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

    No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

  2. Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

    Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

  3. Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack 'regrettable'

    Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack 'regrettable'

  4. Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

    Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

  5. Türkiye to launch new effort for Gaza with UN

    Türkiye to launch new effort for Gaza with UN
Recommended
Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests
Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack regrettable

Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack 'regrettable'
Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border
Aide to far-right German MEP arrested for spying for China

Aide to far-right German MEP arrested for spying for China
China slams US claims it is fuelling Ukraine war

China slams US claims it is fuelling Ukraine war
UN urges UK to reconsider Rwanda deportation plan

UN urges UK to reconsider Rwanda deportation plan
Ukrainian agriculture minister suspected in corruption scandal

Ukrainian agriculture minister suspected in corruption scandal
WORLD No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

The Israel-Hamas war entered its 200th day on Tuesday, with fears mounting of an Israeli invasion in the overcrowded south of Gaza amid calls for hostages to be freed.

ECONOMY Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Business activity in the eurozone picked up in April thanks to "increasingly robust" growth in the services sector, a closely watched survey showed on April 23.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿