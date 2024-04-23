Government debt stock at 7.5 trillion Turkish Liras

ANKARA
The central government debt stock was 7.5 trillion Turkish Liras ($232 billion) at the end of March, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

Some 2.7 trillion liras of the debt stock is denominated in the local currency, and 4.8 trillion liras is denominated in foreign currencies, the ministry said in a statement.

In March 2023, the central government debt stock stood at 4.49 billion liras. Thus, the debt stock soared 67 percent on an annual basis.

In March, domestic debt stock was 3.57 trillion liras, up from 2.23 trillion liras in the same month of last year. In January and February, the domestic debt stock was 3.37 trillion liras and 3.44 trillion liras, respectively.

The government bonds and international bonds accounted for 3.57 trillion and 3.06 trillion of the total debt stock, while loans and treasury bills made up 1.25 trillion and 868 million.

According to the data from the ministry, external debt stock was 3.93 trillion liras as of the end of March, rising from 3.61 trillion liras in Janu and 3.8 trillion liras in February. In March last year, external debt stock was 2.26 trillion liras.

