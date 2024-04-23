Türkiye marks National Soverignty and Children's Day

ANKARA

Nearly all of the 81 provinces across the country are set to witness a series of colorful celebrations to mark the 104th anniversary of the formation of the Turkish parliament on National Sovereignty and Children's Day on April 23.

With several festivities, events, ceremonies and concerts scheduled for April 23, Istanbul, the capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir have already seen early celebrations to mark this special day that modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk bestowed as a gift to children both in the country and all over the world.

Traditionally, politicians, mayors, ministers and other officials hand over their seats to children for a day.

The parliament kicked off its celebrations on April 20 with the "Parliamentary Garden, Children's Garden" festival. Education Minister Yusuf Tekin also participated in celebrations, joining children on a special train ride and watched a virtual reality documentary on the Turkish War of Independence. The event also included a science festival, folk dance performances and various activities for children.

The parliament hosted a special concert featuring a 150-member orchestra and choir with a newly composed "April 23rd Anthem," performed for the first time by child soloists. The concert concluded with a light and mapping show depicting Turkish history.

The Istanbul Municipality organized two festivals for children, with the International Children's Festival featuring dance performances, concerts, a special parade, theater plays, acrobatics and circus shows across 19 locations in the city. Children from all over Türkiye also participated alongside international guests. The City Theatres' 38th Traditional Children's Festival offered a variety of plays for young audiences throughout the weekend.

Students from the northwestern province of Kocaeli visited the Naval Air Base Command, witnessing helicopter demonstrations. In Istanbul, children overcoming cancer and leukemia, along with their families, celebrated at a Foundation for Children with Leukemia event. The event featured poetry readings, performances and a symbolic mask-throwing ceremony by recovered patients.

Children in the Central Anatolian province of Konya met pilots of “Turkish Stars” and witnessed a thrilling demonstration flight. Meanwhile, children from Turkic countries enjoyed a four-day program organized by the Organization of Turkic States, including a tour of Istanbul with prominent figures.