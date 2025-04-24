Türkiye, Greece to hold military talks next week

ANKARA

Military delegations from Türkiye and Greece will hold technical talks over confidence building measures to be implemented in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish defense ministry announced on April 24.

Defense Ministry spokesman Zeki Aktürk informed that the new round of “Confidence Building Measures Meeting” between Turkish and Greek delegations will take place in Thessaloniki on April 28, during a weekly press conference.

He did not give details about the content of the talks.

Türkiye and Greece have been holding military meetings as part of the ongoing normalization process launched in 2023 by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyrakos Mitsotakis.

The two neighboring countries are discussing a number of confidence building measures to prevent accidents and unwanted escalations in the Aegean Sea.

The talks in Thessaloniki will come after Türkiye reacted against Greece’s maritime spatial planning over the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean on the grounds that it violates Türkiye’s rights.

Türkiye underlined that Greece’s MSP will have no legal consequences for Türkiye which will soon submit its own planning and map to UNESCO and other relevant U.N. bodies. Türkiye also recalled its commitment to resolving all disputes with Greece through dialogue and cooperation as outlined in the Athens Declaration of 2023.