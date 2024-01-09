Türkiye grapples with new cold wave, heavy rains

ISTANBUL

With a new cold wave coming from Iceland to hit the country, the Turkish State Meteorology Service warns of heavy precipitation and snowfall ahead as temperatures will further go down in the coming days.

Precipitation will continue in the west of the country on Jan. 8 and move toward the north from the western region to the Black Sea on Jan. 9, according to the bureau.

The cold air wave is coming to Russia and the Balkans via Iceland, bringing blizzard and chilly weather that will grip the country until Jan. 20.

"There will be an euraquilo storm. With the wind blowing strongly from the euraquilo, we will feel the temperatures around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius at most outside. There will be torrential rain in Istanbul during daylight hours. But the wind is so strong that it may turn to sleet in the afternoon, and there is a possibility that it may turn to snow toward the night, especially in the inland areas away from the sea,” said Dilek Çalışkan, a meteorologist.

"During the daytime hours on Jan. 10, precipitation will mostly be in the form of rain. It will rain heavily in the Black Sea region and Central Anatolia region. But as the air cools down toward the night on Jan. 10, it will start turning into snow in the Black Sea and Central Anatolia at night and the next day. In addition, precipitation will be in the form of snow in the high areas of the Thrace region with the power of this storm. On Jan. 12, it will be mostly dry and cold," Çalışkan said.

The bureau warned of heavy rainfall and storms for 16 of the country's 81 provinces, including İzmir, Manisa and Afyon in the Aegean region and Antalya in the Mediterranean region.