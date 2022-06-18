Türkiye gives Norwegians 'temporary' permission to enter with ID cards: Ministry

ANKARA
Norwegian citizens will be allowed to enter Türkiye with just their national identity cards for a “temporary” period, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on June 17.

'As the Norwegian citizens are unable to renew their passports as a result of the ongoing global chip crisis and upon the request of the Turkish tourism sector, a temporary arrangement will be made to enable Norwegian citizens to visit Türkiye during the 2022 tourism season,' ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in a statement.

'Within the framework of this temporary arrangement, Norwegian citizens will be allowed to travel to Türkiye with their biometric ID cards, containing their personal information, for a temporary period of 6,5 months. At the end of this period, the Norwegian citizens will be able to travel again to Türkiye with their passports only,' Bilgiç said. 

