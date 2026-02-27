Türkiye GDP to reach $1.6 trillion in 2026, says trade minister

GEORGIA
Türkiye's GDP will reach to $1.6 trillion in 2026, the Turkish trade minister Ömer Bolat said during his speech at Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia Business Forum.

The minister noted that this figure is six times higher than the year of 2002 when President Erdoğan came into power.

The forum was held in Tsinandali, Georgia, on Thursday.

Bolat added that the country's GDP per capita will reach to $18,000 this year, and the figure that is five and a half times higher than the figure in the year of 2002, making Türkiye the fifth biggest economy in Europe.

The minister described the gathering as the "Davos of Caucasus," noting it brings many opportunities to increase bilateral relations at the governmental level and between business representatives.

Bolat said that the Caucasus is a region "where different cultures converge" and serves as an "important transition point between east and west as well as North and South."

He highlighted that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are located "at the very center of the world's energy transfer and logistics routes" due to their geostrategic position.

The minister expressed "great hopes for increased international trade" and investment cooperation in sectors such as "port operation, airline operation, IT and artificial intelligence."

Bolat underlined the responsibility of officials "to pave the way and to clear the mines on the way for businesses" to achieve "much more close economic integration."

  EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

