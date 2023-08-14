Türkiye facilitates diplomatic talks for reviving grain deal

Türkiye facilitates diplomatic talks for reviving grain deal

ANKARA
Türkiye facilitates diplomatic talks for reviving grain deal

Turkish diplomatic efforts have surged ahead as Ankara plays a pivotal role in spearheading Russia's talks with Ukraine, the United States and EU nations with the aim of reviving a crucial grain agreement.

The agreement, which had been brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations, encountered a setback when Russia decided to withdraw from it on July 17, alleging unfulfilled obligations by its counterparts. Subsequently, Russia launched multiple strikes on Ukrainian ports, including Odesa.

Türkiye, recognizing the significance of the deal in addressing food security concerns and maintaining stable grain prices in the international market, has redoubled its diplomatic endeavors to revive the pact.

In an Aug. 2 phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the possibility of the latter's visit to Türkiye was discussed. Although no specific timeline was provided, this prospective visit could mark Putin's first to a NATO member country since the commencement of the ongoing conflict.

Erdoğan conveyed to his Russian counterpart that the protracted suspension of the grain agreement "will not benefit anyone," particularly underscoring the repercussions on countries in need.

The Turkish leader further highlighted the impact of the agreement's suspension on grain prices, stating that they had increased by 15 percent in the past two weeks, after witnessing a 23 percent decrease when the deal was in force. He vowed Türkiye would press ahead with "intensive efforts" and diplomacy to reestablish the agreement.

As part of the initiative, Russia has channeled its communication and negotiations with Ukraine, the U.S., and EU nations through Türkiye. Diplomacy involves close coordination between institutions such as the trade, foreign and defense ministries.

On Aug. 9, Türkiye's National Security Council led by Erdoğan unequivocally urged all involved parties to swiftly engage in negotiations and bring an end to the conflict. The council emphasized that reinstating the critical deal stood as a paramount step in mitigating the adverse consequences for vulnerable nations and enhancing food stability.

Erdoğan pressed Russia and Ukraine to quickly end the war, stressing the potential negative regional repercussions. The escalating tensions in the Black Sea "were detrimental to all parties involved," he noted.

Following their departure from Ukrainian ports, grain-laden ships, which underwent inspection by the Istanbul Joint Coordination Center, have continued to their designated ports. This has relatively averted complications for disadvantaged countries, predominantly in Africa.

Approximately 12 percent of the grain transported from Ukraine has been destined for African countries. The array of products includes barley, wheat, maize, soybean, wheat bran, processed mixed food, sunflower seed, sunflower meal, sunflower oil and pea.

Turkey, grain deal,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan pledges to address soaring cost of living

Erdoğan pledges to address soaring cost of living
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan pledges to address soaring cost of living

    Erdoğan pledges to address soaring cost of living

  2. Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

    Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

  3. Ukraine says downed waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

    Ukraine says downed waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

  4. Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

    Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

  5. Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell

    Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell
Recommended
Türkiye follows ‘US attempt to expand military bases in Aegean’

Türkiye follows ‘US attempt to expand military bases in Aegean’
Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye

Greek FM hails improved relations with Türkiye
West must keep promises on Ukraine grain deal: Erdoğan

West must keep promises on Ukraine grain deal: Erdoğan
EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM

EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye, says FM
‘EU to discuss visa liberalization for Türkiye in fall’

‘EU to discuss visa liberalization for Türkiye in fall’
Türkiye condemns pro-PKK demonstration in Sweden

Türkiye condemns pro-PKK demonstration in Sweden
WORLD Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Argentines will choose between far-right lawmaker Javier Milei, center-right coalition candidate Patricia Bullrich and Economy Minister Sergio Massa in this year's presidential vote, according to results from Sunday's primary election.

ECONOMY Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

Qatar Postal Service (Qatar Post) has acquired a 40 percent stake in the Turkish e-commerce platform Turkish Souq.

SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.