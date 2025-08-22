Türkiye extradites three red notice fugitives from Russia

ANKARA
A leader of an organized crime group, who was on Interpol’s red notice list, has been captured along with two others in Russia and extradited to Türkiye, the Interior Minister has announced.

“The suspects, identified only by the initials U.D., M.S. and S.G., all internationally wanted under red notices, were apprehended through joint efforts and extradited to our country," Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on social media.

According to the minister, U.D., identified as the leader of the Demirözler crime syndicate, has 53 criminal records, including “establishing a criminal organization,” “premeditated murder” and “intentional injury.”

He added that M.S., linked to another crime network led by another individual, was wanted for “murder, attempted murder and assault,” while S.G. was wanted for the “premeditated killing of a child.”

Yerlikaya stressed that Turkish security forces would continue their pursuit of fugitives abroad, stating, “No matter what kind of notice they are wanted under or which country they flee to, they will not be able to escape Turkish police.”

