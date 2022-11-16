Türkiye expresses solidarity with Poland after missile strike

ANKARA

Türkiye has expressed solidarity with Poland after two Polish citizens were killed by missiles in eastern Poland while hoping that the incident will be clarified.

“We extend our sincere condolences to our ally Poland and our Polish friends. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Nov. 16 on Twitter.

“[We] Hope that the reasons for the incident will be clarified by a thorough investigation. We are in full solidarity with Poland,” it added.

The statement came after a deadly missile strike on a Polish village near the Ukraine border late Nov. 15. There were reports that the missiles were fired from Ukraine against the massive Russian missile attacks.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged the world to avoid efforts to expand the war while Ankara is trying to bring the two warring sides to the negotiation table.

“While we are endeavoring to bring Russia and Ukraine around the same table, there is no need to find any third partner to this war,” he said, referring to the latest incident in Poland. On a question about the incident, Erdoğan recalled that Moscow refuted claims that the missiles were fired from Russia.

“I need to respect Russia’s statement. In this regard, it is important for us that Russia says, ‘This has nothing to do with us,’” he stated, noting United States President Joe Biden also made a statement to this end.

“Biden’s statement that the missiles are not Russian-made shows that it has nothing to do with Russia. Investigation and inspection are essential,” he stated.

Informing that he discussed the development with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdoğan stressed that they agreed on a detailed probe over the missile attack before coming to a decisive conclusion.

“I am of the opinion that insisting statements that ‘This is Russian-made’ will provoke the matter,” he stated.

Dialogue and diplomacy are a must to end the war in Ukraine, the president said. “While we are in pursuit of this, it is not right to be provocative. Peace will come only through dialogue. We want to install peace in the world by using this method. That’s why I will continue my telephone diplomacy with Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin as soon as I return home,” he added.