Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq

  • August 02 2022 11:47:00

ANKARA
The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed concern on Aug. 1 over protests taking place in Iraq’s capital Baghdad after the nomination of a new prime minister.

“We express our hope for the resolution of the current political uncertainty as soon as possible, which sets the basis for the developments in Iraq and for an inclusive and representative government to be established without further delay in line with the expectations of the Iraqi people,” said a written statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Türkiye respects the right of the Iraqi people to express their views and expectations through democratic means, said the ministry.

“In this context, we emphasize the need to refrain from violence and to prioritize the preservation of public order. We call on all relevant parties to act with common sense and restraint,” it added.

Almost 10 months after Iraqis went to the polls, a political standoff pits two key factions of the Shiite political scene, between the populist Sadr with a devoted following of millions, and the powerful pro-Iran Coordination Framework.

The nomination of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as a new prime minister by the Coordination Framework has led to tension in the country.

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr started a sit-in protest inside the parliament over the weekend and claimed they would not disperse until their demands are answered.

Thousands of Iraqis took to the streets of Baghdad on Aug. 1 in counter-protests.

