Türkiye, US can solve bilateral problems, develop cooperation: Erdoğan

Türkiye, US can solve bilateral problems, develop cooperation: Erdoğan

NEW YORK
Türkiye, US can solve bilateral problems, develop cooperation: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said he hopes Türkiye and the United States will be able to resolve bilateral problems and develop cooperation based on common interests.

“There is no problem between Türkiye and the U.S. that they, as two strategic partners and 70-year-long allies, cannot resolve. Although we have some differences of opinion over the issues concerning our national security, we share similar attitudes in many regional and global matters,” Erdoğan said on Sept. 18 at a dinner event organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC).

Stating that Türkiye is one of the countries most affected by terrorism and at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, Erdoğan said they would continue to resolutely fight against all terrorist organizations, including PKK-YPG, ISIL and FETÖ, without making any distinction.

“We will definitely remove the bloody and dark shadow of terrorism from our region,” he said.

The president said Türkiye expected the U.S. to act in cooperation in its fight against the PKK-YPG and FETÖ in a manner befitting the spirit of the alliance.

“We are meticulously carrying out our initiatives before the American authorities to bring the FETÖ ringleader and members of the organization to Turkish justice,” he stated.

“Be it funding, be it land forces, Türkiye is one of the top five most important partners that provide this support in NATO. Therefore, Türkiye’s position should be well understood, well-known, and decisions and steps should be taken accordingly,” Erdoğan stated

Erdogan also said that Türkiye and the U.S. have similar stands on many regional and global issues despite differences on issues about Ankara’s national security, adding that he and U.S. President Joe Biden have agreed to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between their nations.

Elaborating on the war between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue efforts to end the war through diplomacy and eliminate its regional and global impacts.

“The Istanbul Agreement, which was achieved as a result of our efforts with the U.N. to export Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, is the most concrete example of these efforts,” the president said.

“We want to translate the positive climate we have achieved here into a cease-fire and then lasting peace,” he added.

Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were stalled after the Russia-Ukraine war.

There has been an increase in hate speech, Islamophobia and prejudices against Muslims around the world, Erdoğan stressed, saying the Turkish-American community and Muslim Americans were sometimes subjected to such attacks.

He also urged the U.S. to take “strong” precautions against the “distorted mentality” that likens Islam to terrorism and hatred against Muslims.

TURKEY, US, Terror,

WORLD Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump

    Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump

  2. Turkish experts shed light on story behind obesity, diabetes

    Turkish experts shed light on story behind obesity, diabetes

  3. Istanbul’s Galataport named port of the year

    Istanbul’s Galataport named port of the year

  4. Number of life centers in villages reaches 1,600: Minister

    Number of life centers in villages reaches 1,600: Minister

  5. Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

    Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus
Recommended
Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus
Israel, Turkish leaders to meet at UN next week

Israel, Turkish leaders to meet at UN next week
Türkiye to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin

Türkiye to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin
Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign

Türkiye warns Greece of ‘Asia Minor Catastrophe’ campaign
Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting

Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting
Erdoğan urges to end war in Ukraine through diplomacy

Erdoğan urges to end war in Ukraine through diplomacy
WORLD Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that is drawing presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers, and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

ECONOMY Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

The government is preparing to impose heavy fines, up to 300,000 Turkish Liras ($16,400), on those who violate a recent regulation that introduced certain restrictions on the sale of second-hand cars.

SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.