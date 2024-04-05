Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members

BRUSSELS

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated Ankara’s expectation of full cooperation in the fight against terrorism from the NATO allies during the alliance’s two-day summit in Brussels.

“We have expressed our expectation that all the NATO countries should fully and unconditionally support Türkiye in fighting terrorism,” Fidan told reporters late on April 4.

“We have underlined that NATO countries should not cooperate with terror organizations, just like it is happening in Syria, even temporarily,” Fidan said, referring to the United States’ partnership with YPG.

“We have stressed that this is against the NATO alliance spirit,” he added.

Fidan also said that the European countries are even more sensitive against the activities of PKK on their soils. “This is satisfying. I see a decline in the tolerance against PKK. This is important,” he said.

Fidan attended the NATO meetings as well as the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on April 4, which marked the 75th anniversary of the alliance. The Turkish foreign minister held a number of bilateral talks with his colleagues from the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.

Fidan said he expressed Türkiye’s expectation of lifting all the arms sales restrictions at the NATO meeting. “We have made clear that these restrictions do not comply with the spirit of alliance,” he stressed.

Another issue Fidan highlighted during the meetings is the fact that the non-EU NATO members are less heard when it comes to European security. “This is becoming an issue that is preoccupying our agenda in the recent times,” he said.

On the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine, Fidan underlined that there is a need to seek alternate ways to end the war and launch a peace process between the two sides.

NATO informal meeting to be held in Türkiye in 2025

Fidan informed that the NATO allies have agreed to hold the informal foreign ministerial meeting in 2025 in Türkiye. “This was an important decision out of this summit,” Fidan said.

On the selection of the next NATO secretary-general, Fidan recalled that the process is still going on. “As you know, there are two candidates: Romanian President and Dutch Prime Minister [Mark] Rutte. We had a meeting with Mr. Rutte two weeks ago, and he later spoke with our president on the phone. He will make a visit to Türkiye soon,” Fidan said.

Whoever is going to be the secretary-general, he or she is expected to fulfill Türkiye’s expectations on fighting terrorism, Fidan underlined.

“For the past two years, we have an ongoing process with current Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg through the decisions taken in Madrid and Vilnius summits on Türkiye’s sensitivities over the fight against terror and the positions of some NATO countries to this end,” Fidan underlined.

Secondly, the next secretary-general should make clear his or her position on the need for lifting all restrictions on arms sales, the minister stated.

Erdoğan’s visit to US

On a question, Fidan said he discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the expected visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Washington upon an invitation by U.S. President Joe Biden.

“During our president’s visit, various issues, including bilateral ties and regional issues, will be on his agenda. Among these, Gaza will be on the top, and also Ukraine. These two issues are closely impacting our region and triggering global fault lines,” he said.

Fidan said Türkiye and the U.S. will try to expand the scope of bilateral relations by adding economy, trade, technology and other issues.